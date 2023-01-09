God of War: Ragnarok holds onto UK no.1 while NSMB.U Deluxe re-enters at #10

This first UK chart of 2023 is here, revealing that God of War: Ragnarok was the biggest-selling retail release last week. FIFA 23 also managed to hold onto #2.

Indeed, there’s very little change within the top ten, with just Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II at #3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at #4 swapping positions. Pokémon Violet duly remains at #5, followed by Nintendo Switch Sports, Pokemon Scarlet, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Minecraft. Then at #10 it’s 2019’s New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – up from #16.

The Switch top ten – spearheaded by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – is dormant too, with the top seven positions remaining unchanged.

Back in the top 40, recent releases Need for Speed Unbound, The Callisto Protocol, and Crisis Core: FFVII Reunion managed to cling to the lower end of the chart – currently at #33, #36, and #38 respectively. We did wonder if they’d leave the top 40 this week.

We should be able to expect at least one new release next Monday, in the form of JRPG One Piece Odyssey – the first retail release of 2023.