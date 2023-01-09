Out this week: One Piece Odyssey, Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider, Breakers Collection, Children of Silentown, more

While a few new releases surfaced last week, there wasn’t enough to warrant a full-blown round-up.
Just to recap, the Xbox gained the promising wildlife-saving strategic RPG We Are The Caretakers, pixel art platformer Shieldmaiden: Remix Edition, and the comic book-style tower defense roguelike Space Raiders in Space. New arrivals on PSN, meanwhile, included Arcade Archives: Galaga, JPRG Alphadia Neo, and emoji Kart™ Racer – of all things.
As for this week, we can expect the intriguing JRPG One Piece Odyssey – which appears far more polished than typical anime tie-ins – the NeoGeo brawler revival Breakers Collection, eerie modern point ‘n click adventure Children of Silentown, and the 16-bit style action platformer Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider – from the creators of the excellent Blazing Chrome.
Then there’s the comical run ‘n gunner Aurora’s Journey and the Pitiful Lackey, the psychological horror short story Chasing Static, monochrome adventure RPG UnderDungeon, and a PS5/Xbox Series release of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.
Terror of Hemasaurus – the sweary, and gory, city destroyer – comes to the Switch eShop too. We awarded it a 7/10 on Xbox One last month. If you’re lamenting the lack of a new Rampage, this will almost certainly be of interest.
New release trailers
One Piece Odyssey
Children of Silentown
Breakers Collection
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider
Suhoshin
Aurora’s Journey and the Pitiful Lackey
emoji Kart Racer
We Are The Caretakers
Space Raiders in Space
Chasing Static
UnderDungeon
Shieldmaiden: Remix Edition
NEScape!
New multiformat releases
- Children of Silentown
- Breakers Collection
- Neon Souls
New on PSN
- Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider
- Burrow of the Fallen Bear: A Gay Furry Visual Novel
- Suhoshin
- Arcade Archives: Galaga
- Pirates Pinball
- Alphadia Neo
- Dungeon Munchies
- Aurora’s Journey and the Pitiful Lackey
- emoji Kart™ Racer
New on Xbox Store
- We Are the Caretakers
- Space Raiders in Space
- Chasing Static
- UnderDungeon
- One Step After Fall
- Shieldmaiden: Remix Edition
- NEScape!
Next week: Monster Hunter Rise, Fire Emblem Engage, Tortuga – A Pirate’s Tale, A Space For The Unbound, Persona 4 Golden, Persona 3 Portable, Omegabot, RE:CALL, Wings of Bluestar, Graze Counter GM, and A Matter of Principle.