Out this week: One Piece Odyssey, Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider, Breakers Collection, Children of Silentown, more

While a few new releases surfaced last week, there wasn’t enough to warrant a full-blown round-up.

Just to recap, the Xbox gained the promising wildlife-saving strategic RPG We Are The Caretakers, pixel art platformer Shieldmaiden: Remix Edition, and the comic book-style tower defense roguelike Space Raiders in Space. New arrivals on PSN, meanwhile, included Arcade Archives: Galaga, JPRG Alphadia Neo, and emoji Kart™ Racer – of all things.

As for this week, we can expect the intriguing JRPG One Piece Odyssey – which appears far more polished than typical anime tie-ins – the NeoGeo brawler revival Breakers Collection, eerie modern point ‘n click adventure Children of Silentown, and the 16-bit style action platformer Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider – from the creators of the excellent Blazing Chrome.

Then there’s the comical run ‘n gunner Aurora’s Journey and the Pitiful Lackey, the psychological horror short story Chasing Static, monochrome adventure RPG UnderDungeon, and a PS5/Xbox Series release of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

Terror of Hemasaurus – the sweary, and gory, city destroyer – comes to the Switch eShop too. We awarded it a 7/10 on Xbox One last month. If you’re lamenting the lack of a new Rampage, this will almost certainly be of interest.

Next week: Monster Hunter Rise, Fire Emblem Engage, Tortuga – A Pirate’s Tale, A Space For The Unbound, Persona 4 Golden, Persona 3 Portable, Omegabot, RE:CALL, Wings of Bluestar, Graze Counter GM, and A Matter of Principle.