Out this week: The Callisto Protocol, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Need for Speed Unbound, Soccer Story, The Knight Witch, more

While there are a few more big-name games to come this year, including High On Life, Dragon Quest Treasures, and Core Crisis: FFVII, this may possibly be the last truly busy week of 2022 when it comes to new releases. The release lists are looking rather sporadic from the middle of December onwards.

This week we can expect the big-budget sci-fi survival horror The Callisto Protocol – from the director of Dead Space and CoD Advanced Warfare – Marvel’s Midnight Suns from the XCOM studio Firaxis, and Criterion’s next-gen only Need for Speed Unbound. Trailers for all three are below.

It seems that 2K is trying to disguise the fact that Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a turn-based game – the product description describes it as an RPG, while the screenshots simply show off character models. A lot of people are going to buy this not knowing what to expect, we feel.

Square-Enix has two re-releases on the agenda. Romancing Saga -Minstrel Song- Remastered is an enhanced version of the PS2 original, coming to PlayStation formats, Switch, PC and mobile. FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake on Switch looks a bit more promising, coming from Forever Entertainment – the chaps that recently remastered The House of the Dead and Panzer Dragoon.

Then there’s the intriguing adventure RPG Soccer Story, Team17’s hand drawn shoot’em up Metroidvania The Knight Witch, futuristic racer Warp Drive, comical RPG The Outbound Ghost, and the 1-bit retro adventure Astronite.

Retro fans should also look out for Taito’s excellent Elevator Action Returns S-Tribute, arcade revival New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja, and Intrepid Izzy – originally a Dreamcast homebrew platformer.

The PS4 additionally receives a couple of belated releases in the form of Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef, and the open-world exploration game Sable. The Switch also gains a re-release of the 2012 TV show tie-in The Cube, for some reason.

New release trailers

The Callisto Protocol

Need for Speed Unbound

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Romancing Saga -Minstrel Song- Remastered

Soccer Story

Elevator Action Returns S-Tribute

Sable

The Knight Witch

Warp Drive

The Outbound Ghost

New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja

MEGALAN 11

Astronite

Intrepid Izzy

FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake

Lover Pretend

New multiformat releases

The Callisto Protocol

Need for Speed Unbound

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

The Knight Witch

Elevator Action Returns S-Tribute

Megalan 11

Astronite

Speedgunner Ultra

Warp Drive

Sword of the Vagrant

Intrepid Izzy

Soccer Story

New on PSN

Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered

Dungeon Munchies

Sable

Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef

Reckless auto racing 2

Sakura Succubus 6

Silver Nornir

Last Days of Lazarus

The Outbound Ghost

My Life: Pet Vet

My Life: Riding Stables 3

Rally Racing 2

Until the Last Plane

The Beast Inside

New on Xbox Store

New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja

Speedgunner Ultra

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

The Cube

Lover Pretend

Amnesia: Later x Crowd

New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja

Astronite

Next week: Dragon Quest Treasures, The Rumble Fish 2, Samurai Maiden, Firefighting Simulator – The Squad, Dobo’s Heroes, Afterglitch, Goonya Monster, Hindsight, Bot Gaiden, Swordship, Paper Cut Mansion, Jitsu Squad, Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent, Terror of Hemasaurus, Divine Knockout, Kukoos – Lost Pets, Togges, and Chained Echoes.