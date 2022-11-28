Out this week: The Callisto Protocol, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Need for Speed Unbound, Soccer Story, The Knight Witch, more

While there are a few more big-name games to come this year, including High On Life, Dragon Quest Treasures, and Core Crisis: FFVII, this may possibly be the last truly busy week of 2022 when it comes to new releases. The release lists are looking rather sporadic from the middle of December onwards.
This week we can expect the big-budget sci-fi survival horror The Callisto Protocol – from the director of Dead Space and CoD Advanced Warfare – Marvel’s Midnight Suns from the XCOM studio Firaxis, and Criterion’s next-gen only Need for Speed Unbound. Trailers for all three are below.
It seems that 2K is trying to disguise the fact that Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a turn-based game – the product description describes it as an RPG, while the screenshots simply show off character models. A lot of people are going to buy this not knowing what to expect, we feel.
Square-Enix has two re-releases on the agenda. Romancing Saga -Minstrel Song- Remastered is an enhanced version of the PS2 original, coming to PlayStation formats, Switch, PC and mobile. FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake on Switch looks a bit more promising, coming from Forever Entertainment – the chaps that recently remastered The House of the Dead and Panzer Dragoon.
Then there’s the intriguing adventure RPG Soccer Story, Team17’s hand drawn shoot’em up Metroidvania The Knight Witch, futuristic racer Warp Drive, comical RPG The Outbound Ghost, and the 1-bit retro adventure Astronite.
Retro fans should also look out for Taito’s excellent Elevator Action Returns S-Tribute, arcade revival New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja, and Intrepid Izzy – originally a Dreamcast homebrew platformer.
The PS4 additionally receives a couple of belated releases in the form of Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef, and the open-world exploration game Sable. The Switch also gains a re-release of the 2012 TV show tie-in The Cube, for some reason.
New release trailers
The Callisto Protocol
Need for Speed Unbound
Marvel’s Midnight Suns
Romancing Saga -Minstrel Song- Remastered
Soccer Story
Elevator Action Returns S-Tribute
Sable
The Knight Witch
Warp Drive
The Outbound Ghost
New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja
MEGALAN 11
Astronite
Intrepid Izzy
FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake
Lover Pretend
New multiformat releases
- The Callisto Protocol
- Need for Speed Unbound
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns
- The Knight Witch
- Elevator Action Returns S-Tribute
- Megalan 11
- Astronite
- Speedgunner Ultra
- Warp Drive
- Sword of the Vagrant
- Intrepid Izzy
- Soccer Story
New on PSN
- Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered
- Dungeon Munchies
- Sable
- Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef
- Reckless auto racing 2
- Sakura Succubus 6
- Silver Nornir
- Last Days of Lazarus
- The Outbound Ghost
- My Life: Pet Vet
- My Life: Riding Stables 3
- Rally Racing 2
- Until the Last Plane
- The Beast Inside
New on Xbox Store
- New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja
- Speedgunner Ultra
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- The Cube
- Lover Pretend
- Amnesia: Later x Crowd
- New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja
- Astronite
Next week: Dragon Quest Treasures, The Rumble Fish 2, Samurai Maiden, Firefighting Simulator – The Squad, Dobo’s Heroes, Afterglitch, Goonya Monster, Hindsight, Bot Gaiden, Swordship, Paper Cut Mansion, Jitsu Squad, Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent, Terror of Hemasaurus, Divine Knockout, Kukoos – Lost Pets, Togges, and Chained Echoes.