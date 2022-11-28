Just Dance 2023 and Evil West enter UK top 40, while FIFA 23 returns to no.1

World Cup fever has propelled FIFA 23 back to the UK retail chart top spot, meaning Pokémon Violet is no longer no.1. With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II climbing to #2, Nintendo’s creature capturer is down to #3. Pokémon Scarlet, meanwhile, falls from #2 to #6 during its second week on sale.

Black Friday has helped several games climb. These include Sonic Frontiers dashing from #10 to #7, Zelda: Breath of the Wild surging from #39 to #11, and Metroid Dread re-entering at #20.

Just Dance 2022 also boogied on up from #27 to #18, and this was despite this year’s edition launching last week – Just Dance 2023 made its debut at #9. It also took #6 in the Switch chart, but failed to show up elsewhere.

It wasn’t the only new entry within the top 40 either – Focus’ grisly shooter Evil West rode in at #21.

Filling in the blanks in the top ten, Switch pack-in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe moved up to #4 while God of War: Ragnarök fell to #5. Nintendo Switch Sports rose to #9, and then at #10 it’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Sony’s Horizon Forbidden West left the top ten, tumbling from #7 to #17.