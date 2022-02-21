Horizon Forbidden West claims UK chart top spot

Horizon Forbidden West has claimed no.1 in this week’s UK physical sales chart, ending Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ three-week reign.

GI.biz reports Horizon Forbidden West had the second biggest PS5 launch so far. It was unable to beat Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ launch week sales but managed to outperform FIFA 22.

Sales were split 68% on PS5 and 32% on PS4.

The top 40 chart also saw Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection return to #21 following the belated Switch release, while the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 helped it to re-enter at #23.

There was a new arrival too – The King of Fighters XV took a less than impressive #30, with the PS5 version being the biggest selling.

Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires was a complete no-show, failing to even make the PS4 top twenty.

Back in the top ten, Dying Light 2 fell to #3, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 22 dropped to #4 and #5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons took #6, Call of Duty: Vanguard climbed from #10 to #7, Minecraft remained at #8, Mario Party Superstars fell to #9, and then at #10 it’s Just Dance 2022.