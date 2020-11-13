Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition brings ‘slicing and dicing’ to next-gen

Nacon’s Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition is imminent on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, promising a greatly improved 4K 60FPS experience and a slew of new content.

The addition of a Witch Hunter brings the character class total up to six, while new enemies makes the bestiary bulge with over 70 monsters to hack ‘n slash. Environments have been expanded, including a new cemetery to explore too.

Chaosbane is the first hack ‘n slasher set within the Warhammer Fantasy Battles world, taking place in the Old World – a continent feeling the wrath of the ‘Great War Against Chaos’.

Take a look at the trailer below: