Out this week: Xbox Series X|S launch line-up, first PS5 games, new Assassin’s Creed and Call of Duty, Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS4, Super Mario Game & Watch, more

This week we welcome MS’s fourth console generation. We’ve been around long enough to see every Xbox generation fold-out, awarding the original Halo a stonking 10/10 on launch day. We certainly aren’t spring chickens, which makes it all the more surprising to say that this week is the busiest we’ve ever seen in the site’s 20-year history.

Even looking back to 2013, when the PS4 and Xbox One launched, we didn’t have a week like this due to those systems arriving a few weeks apart. It’s also a rather peculiar week for a couple of reasons. Firstly, the PS5 isn’t out in Europe until 19th November yet the retail releases of Godfall, Sackboy, Demon’s Souls and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales are all due 12th November in the UK. Nice to admire from the mantelpiece, we suppose.

Secondly, the UK is on lockdown – over 40 retail releases are expected, yet GAME et al remain closed. The supermarkets will likely have Xbox Series X and PS5 games at launch, but don’t expect to see consoles on the shelves – pre-orders sold out way back in September.

With Halo Infinite absent, the Xbox Series X’s line-up is lacking a major standout title. There’s plenty to get stuck into though, even if the majority of games are multiformat. As for exclusives, Tetris Effect: Connected and Gears Tactics – both available on Game Pass – are worth checking out.

There’s also Bright Memory, the only X|S exclusive in the line-up. This FPS is being developed by a small Chinese studio and looks mighty impressive. What’s being released this week is a prelude of sorts, allegedly lasting an hour, hence the £7 price tag. Then there’s The Falconeer, an avian aerial combat game gaining positive reviews.

As for multiformat releases, we have two of the biggest releases of the year – Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Fresh from the cover of EDGE magazine, Destiny 2: Beyond Light is eagerly awaited too.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon sees the series take a new turn-based direction, meanwhile. Planet Coaster – available for around £35 – provides all the fun of the fair, while FUSER is an evolution of the DJ Hero series only bigger and better in every way. And those that missed DmC5 first time round may want to grab the shinier Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, again available for around the £35 mark. Maybe less than £30 if you look hard enough.

The PS4 version of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is also with us. We thought the colourful creature feature Bugsnax is about to crawl onto PS4, but it seems the UK release is still 19th November. The fact that searching for ‘Bugsnax’ on the PSN store currently brings up no results isn’t very helpful.

We aren’t done yet – XIII Remake arrives on Xbox and PS4. This cel-shaded shooter from 2003 went on to become a cult favourite, explaining why it has received the remaster treatment some seventeen years later. Switch owners also have KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory, Speed 3 and Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered to consider.

In fact, there’s brand new Nintendo hardware – Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. includes Super Mario Bros, Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels, and Ball, along with a few secret features to find. Expect to pay £49.99.

It’s pleasing to see indie developers aren’t afraid to go up against the big boys, with the sketchbook-style Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper and Exit the Gungeon on Xbox also nestled amongst the rest.

Next week sees the rest of the PS5’s line-up, including Watch Dogs: Legion, Dirt 5, Bugsnax, The Pathless and Maneater, along with digital releases of Godfall, Sackboy and company; y’know those games out this week physically. 2020 certainly isn’t becoming any less confusing. At least furloughed workers have plenty of time to play the aforementioned, eh? Just remember to spare a thought for key workers, such as myself, please.

New release showcase

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Gears Tactics

KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Demon’s Souls

Godfall

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.

XIII Remake

The Falconeer

Bright Memory

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Tetris Effect: Connected

FUSER

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Just Dance 2021

New multiformat releases

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

FUSER

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory

Borderlands 3: Designer’s Cut

Asterix & Obelix – XXL Collection

Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness

Let’s Sing 2021

Planet Coaster: Console Edition.

Just Dance 2021

XIII

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Slide Stars

Liftoff: Drone Racing

Unturned

Esports Life Tycoon

The Sims 4: Snowy Escape

New on PSN

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Death Come True

Farming Simulator 19 Premium Edition

The Pathless

My Universe: Cooking Star Restaurant

New on Xbox store

The Falconeer

Bright Memory

Gears Tactics

NBA 2K21

Beat Me!

Observer: System Redux

Sparkle 4 Tales

Tetris Effect: Connected

Enlisted

Evergate

Fights in Tight Spaces

50 Years

Sig.Null

Vera Blanc

Bouncy Bob 2

Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper

Exit the Gungeon

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Let’s Sing 2021

Just Dance 2021

Ghostbusters The Video Game Remastered

Kingdom Hearts: Melody Of Memory

New ‘N’ Tasty! Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

My Universe – Fashion Boutique

My Riding Stables: Life with Horses

3D Mini Golf

Rapala Fishing Pro Series

World of Solitaire

Street Outlaws: The List

Harvest Life

Speed 3: Grand Prix

Next week: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, Watch Dogs Legion (PS5), Just Dance 2021 (PS5), Maneater (PS5), Bugsnax, Dirt 5 (PS5), WRC9 (PS5), Warhammer: Chaosbane – Slayer Edition, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Bubble Bobble 4 Friends The Baron Is Back, Poker Club, Mars Horizon, Five Dates, and Katamari Damacy REROLL.