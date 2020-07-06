Marvel’s Iron Man VR charges up the chart while more 3DS games resurface

UK Charts

Marvel’s Iron Man VR wasn’t able to dislodge The Last of Us Part II from the UK chart top spot. However, entering at #2 is nothing to sniff at.

Nintendo claims #3 with Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Then at #4 it’s the recently, and vastly, reduced 3DS JRPG Bravely Second: End Layer. For those unaware, Argos are currently selling the Square-Enix role-player for a stupidly low price.

It seems they have plenty of stock to shift as it isn’t the only 3DS game in the chart. Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer took #14 while Teddy Together and Chibi-Robo: Zip Lash made the lower end of the top 40.

Back in the top ten, good old GTA V moves up to #5 while Minecraft on Switch rises to #6.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare re-enters the top ten at #7, FIFA 20 drops to #8, Luigi’s Mansion 3 resurfaces at #9 – up from #14 – while Ring Fit Adventure falls to #10.

SpongeBob Squarepants Rehydrated leaves the top ten after just one week, although it isn’t too far behind – the colourful platformer revival is now at #12.
