Final Fantasy VII Remake heads to no.1

Square-Enix must be on cloud nine – Final Fantasy VII Remake is this week’s new UK no.1.

GI.biz notes it had a better first week than Capcom’s Resident Evil 3 remake, selling double the amount of copies. FFVII’s launch sales were far lower than those of 2016’s Final Fantasy XV, however. This isn’t too surprising.

Despite high street stores being closed, UK physical game sales have risen since lockdown began. It’s pack-in titles and older crowd-pleasers such as GTA V and The Last of Us: Remastered which have been selling well, suggesting lots of new consoles are being sold.

Nintendo finally gets a slice of that pie this week. Switch stock has been replenished, helping Animal Crossing: New Horizons rise to #3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe return to the top ten at #5. The evergreen kart racer was at #25 last week – its lowest position in three years.

New Super Mario Bros. U, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Mario & Sonic Tokyo 2020, and Minecraft on Switch all re-entered the top 20, meanwhile. Ring Fit Adventure and Mario Party made top 40 re-appearances too.

Rewinding back to the top ten, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare fell to #2 while FIFA 20 dropped to #4.

Forza Horizon 4 held onto #6. At #7 it’s Resident Evil 3, which had a rough second week. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order rose one position to take #8, GTA V sticks around at #9, and then at #10 it’s the return of The Last of Us: Remastered.

The budget-price PlayStation Hits range is proving popular, with Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition at #11 and Uncharted 4 at #13. This is even more impressive considering the latter is one of this month’s PS Plus freebies.