Taito Milestones 5 announced for Switch, including Darius II and Space Invaders

Retro fans are in for another collection of coin-ops, in the form of Taito Milestones 5 for Switch. The ten games featured span two decades, falling into a variety of genres.

Included are:

SPACE INVADERS – Released: 1978

ARKANOID REVENGE OF DOH – Released: 1987

LAND SEA AND AIR SQUAD (STORMING PARTY in EU) – Released: 1986

PLUMP POP – Released: 1987

FINAL BLOW – Released: 1988

CRIME CITY – Released: 1989

FOOTBALL CHAMP (HAT TRICK HERO) – Released: 1990

SAGAIA (DARIUS II) – Released: 1989

EXTERMINATION – Released: 1987

MARINE DATE – Released: 1981

Save states will feature, along with language options. The press release additionally notes that USB mouse and HORI Arcade Classic Pro Arcade Stick support is included.

It appears to be a pretty reasonable collection, offering a mixture of side-scrolling and top-down shooters, sports sims, and brick breakers. Some have gained Arcade Archives re-releases in the past, including Plump Pop.

Published by Clear River Games, Taito Milestones 5 is expected to launch in early 2027 both digitally and physically, with pre-orders going live in November.