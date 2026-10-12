We nearly had an all-new top five in this week’s UK retail chart

This week’s UK retail (physical) chart is a sight for sore eyes, featuring seven new releases. We almost even saw an all-new top five.

There was no toppling EA Sports FC 27 though, which remains no.1 for a third week. It also holds onto no.1 in the Switch, PS5 and PS4 charts – but not on Xbox Series, as Gears of War: E-Day has shot straight to no.1 there.

The very well received Star Wars: Galactic Racer, published by Secret Mode, was the second best selling multiformat release of last week, debuting at #2 in the all formats top 40. It also took #2 in the PS5 top ten, #3 in the Xbox Series chart, and #4 in the boxed PC chart.

Despite being on Game Pass, Gears of War: E-Day entered at #3 in the top 40. While this may sound impressive, sales were likely in the thousands, rather than tens of thousands.

At #4 it’s Saber’s Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival – which has also reviewed well, with scores in the 7/10 ballpark. This movie adaptation also showed up at #3 in the PS5 top ten and at #6 on Xbox Series.

Then at #5 it’s Square-Enix with KINGDOM HEARTS Collection [I~III], which can also be found at #6 in the PS5 top ten. There’s still no Switch 2 chart, but it seems safe to assume it sold well physically on that format too.

Positions #6, #7 and #8 are held by Mario Kart World, Marvel’s Wolverine and Pokemon Pokopia (respectively).

There’s another new arrival at #9: Halloween: The Game, from Nighthawk Interactive. This managed to make the individual format charts too, in at #5 on both PS5 and Xbox Series.

Lastly at #10 it’s the evergreen Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream.

We aren’t done with new releases, as Thomas & Friends: Wonders of Sodor took #23 – while also showing up in the very dusty PS4 chart at #16 – while Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen flew in at a low #32. It seems reasonable to suggest the Switch 2 version was the biggest selling.

A couple of recent releases had bad weeks, meanwhile, including Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve plummeting from #5 to #26 despite being a million seller, and Minecraft Dungeons II going from #2 to #27. The vanilla Minecraft climbed the chart a few places last week, so it isn’t all bad news for Mojang.