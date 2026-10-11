[Updated] Gaelco Sports Collection presents five arcade games in one package

Compilations of old sports games aren’t too exciting, understandably. But when rally racing and snowboarding are involved? That’s a different proposition entirely.

Gaelco Sports Collection features five arcade games from the Spanish developer Gaelco – not to be confused with Japanese studio Jaleco. Earlier this month we looked at their Thunder Hoop run ‘n gun games, which turned out to be worth revisiting.

Included here, in publisher QUByte’s words, are:

• World Rally Championship (1993): Push the iconic Toyota Celica GT-Four through tarmac, dirt, and blinding snow against the ruthless 60-second countdown.

• World Rally 2: Twin Racing (1995): More circuits, selectable rally legends (Toyota Celica, Subaru Impreza, Ford Escort Cosworth), and head-to-head ghost car action.

• Snowboard Championship (1997): High-speed alpine downhill racing packed with tight slalom gates, massive cliff drops, and full 360° loops.

• Touch and Go (1995): Fast-paced 2v2 beach volleyball with snappy one-button mechanics and instant high-stakes tie-breaks.

• Squash (1992): Gaelco’s frenetic, reflex-heavy indoor racquet duel featuring international players and dramatic court dives.

As these are games not many will be familiar with, it’s neat that they’re about to be made readily available. Each also has visuals that exceeded what the Mega Drive and SNES were capable of.

While the press release fails to mention any modern day features, it’s likely that save states and a rewind tool will be present as per QUByte’s previous retro re-releases.

Gaelco Sports Collection is out 22nd October on all formats, including older systems such as the Xbox One and PS4.

[Update] Mere days after announcing an October release date, QUByte Interactive has decided to push the launch back to 21st January 2027.