System 3 finally arrives at the Evercade party, with two collections planned for December

In a case of better late than never, long-time running studio System 3 has finally allowed Blaze to bring some of their past hits to the Evercade. Dabbling with retro re-releases themselves, System 3 was likely hesitant for that reason alone.

Two collections are planned for release on 4th December, priced £24.99 each.

The Last Ninja & IK Collection brings back a bunch of martial arts games across different formats:

International Karate (C64)

The Last Ninja (C64)

IK+ (C64)

Last Ninja 2: Back With A Vengeance (C64)

Ninja Remix (C64)

Last Ninja 3 (C64)

International Karate (ST)

IK+ (ST)

Last Ninja 2: Back With A Vengeance (ST)

Ninja Remix (ST)

Last Ninja 3 (ST)

International Karate (ZX)

IK+ (ZX)

Last Ninja 2: Back With A Vengeance (ZX)

James Pond Collection meanwhile has four of the ‘90s mascot’s adventures, which appear to be the Mega Drive versions:

James Pond: Underwater Agent

James Pond 2 – Codename: RoboCod

James Pond 3: Operation StarFI5H

The Aquatic Games Starring James Pond and the Aquabats

The timing here is pretty good, as James Pond 2 is Christmas themed. We imagine a lot of C64 owners booted up The Last Ninja – the computer’s best selling game, exceeding 4m copies – during a frosty Christmas morning, too.

System 3 released The Last Ninja Collection for consoles earlier this year, which we found to be exhaustive. A bit exhausting, too – they’re tough games. James Pond Legacy: The Pond is Not Enough is also planned for Switch 2 later this year, meaning we’re about to get two servings of the fishy fellow.