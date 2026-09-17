Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, Diablo IV, LEGO Batman, Destroy All Humans 2, Sniper Dan, and Mr Sleepy Man hit the Switch

If you’re into all things fantasy, the Switch eShop has you well and truly covered this week, with around a dozen games having a sword ‘n sorcery theme. Alternatively, there’s the early access ultimate edition of EA Sports FC 27 at £89.99, allowing you to live the fantasy of being a vastly overpaid footballer with more money than sense.

From Nintendo themselves comes Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave for Switch 2. This is the first entry in the series to offer mouse controls and has a time-travelling theme with four heroes from the past brought to the future to stop a resurrected demon god. Reviews are live and full of praise, resulting in an 89% Metacritic score.

“Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave is the most ambitious game in the series to date, and it executes that ambition with almost effortless elegance. It’s tremendously well-written, very cleverly designed, and one of the most engaging and enjoyable experiences I’ve ever had on a Nintendo console,” said Vooks. That’s high praise indeed.

Blizzard are back too with Diablo IV: Age of Hatred Collection – announced just last weekend. Priced at £62.99, it includes the base game plus the Vessel of Hatred and Lord of Hatred expansions. For some reason, items for World of Warcraft are included, too.

Another first is RuneScape: Dragonwilds, with this marking the franchise’s console debut. This isn’t an RPG, but rather a crafting survival adventure based around online play. The developers are eager to listen to feedback to help plan a roadmap for future updates, which is always pleasing to see.

If you are seeking a traditional RPG, there are a few new ones to choose from. Another Eden Begins has a tale set across the ages, starring 18 allies to befriend. Critics appear to be enjoying it despite its mobile roots, with scores in the 7/10 ballpark. Then there’s Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter – offering an all-new spread of mini-games – the Soulslike action RPG FOUNTAINS, and the return of Tristia – a franchise that began on the PS2 and PSP.

If that wasn’t enough to be getting on with, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight finally swoops onto Switch 2 after making an impact on PS5/Xbox Series back in May. That’s joined by a native Switch 2 release of Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed, the fighting game spin-off Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Legendary Edition, and the music conducting Maestro.

Then there’s AKIBA LOST – an FMV visual novel with 360-degree movement – the comedic hidden object shooter Sniper Dan, cozy turn-based strategy board game Flamecraft, futuristic point-and-clicker Au Revoir, and the Y2K-era-influenced 3D platformer Mr. Sleepy Man – in which actions have consequences. Another cosy endeavour is Woodo – an interactive colouring book/hidden object game with a twee tale to become absorbed in. We awarded it 7/10, noting that it’s best played in short sessions.

Two licensed games are also upon with, with The Grinch 2: Saving Christmas taking the form of a 3D platformer, and The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival being a mission based scrolling brawler starring four characters from the show. It’s from the developers behind The Karate Kid: Street Rumble, sharing a similar art direction.

Finally, Arcade Archives Mr. Do!’s Castle and Console Archives CRAZY CLIMBER are set to launch this week, while Arcade Archives 2 DACHOLER – a 1983 action game from Nichibutsu – comes to Switch 2. You may know it as KICK BOY, in which the ostrich star was switched to a lad in dungarees.

New Switch and Switch 2 eShop releases

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight – £59.99 (Switch 2)

Embark on a journey that begins with the origins of Batman as a young Bruce Wayne trains with The League of Shadows, becomes the hero of Gotham City, and forge a new family of allies with Jim Gordon, Catwoman, Robin, Nightwing, and Batgirl. Confront an ever-growing threat from across Batman’s Rogue’s Gallery as you face The Joker, The Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Poison Ivy, Bane, and more.

Play as Batman with an exhilarating new combat system, combining fluid combos, stealth techniques, and detective skills to take on crime across the streets and rooftops of Gotham City. Command a full range of Batmobiles and Batcycles, including the legendary Tumbler, as you navigate an open and immersive Gotham City. Grapple, glide, or drive through the open world with agility and speed, while discovering crimes, challenges, rewards, secrets, and iconic landmarks such as Arkham Asylum, Ace Chemicals, and Wayne Tower.

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave – £58.99 (Switch 2)

The end of the world is only the beginning. Lead four heroes to victory across countless tactical battles and change the past to save the future in Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, only on Nintendo Switch 2.

Truck-kun is Supporting Me From Another World?! – £14.83 (Switch 2)

Your truck is magic and you now owe a soul debt to the buff isekai elf girl living in your head. Run over pedestrians as Truck-kun, make deliveries, and defeat the Skeleton King across two worlds in this chaotic run-based anime driving game!

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed – £34.99 (Switch 2)

Crypto is back with a license to probe. The alien invader returns, groovier than ever and now with genitals! Experience the swinging ‘60s in all its chemical-induced glory and take revenge on the KGB for blowing up your mothership. As you uncover the schemes of your enemies, you’ll have to form alliances with members of the very species you came to enslave.

Diablo IV: Age of Hatred Collection – £62.99 (Switch 2)

Diablo IV is the definitive action-RPG experience where the fate of Sanctuary hangs in the balance as Mephisto, the Prime Evil of Hatred, spreads his corruption across the world. Embark on a sweeping dark fantasy campaign where unlikely heroes arise, ancient foes stir, and no soul is safe. Battle endless evils, forge legendary builds, and fight for Sanctuary’s future across a beautifully crafted, nightmarish world.

RuneScape: Dragonwilds – £24.99 (Switch 2)

On RuneScape’s forgotten continent of Ashenfall, dragons have awoken. Gather, build, skill and craft in this co-operative survival adventure. Only by mastering survival and uncovering ancient secrets can you hope to face the ferocious Dragon Queen.

Woodo – £15.49

Woodo – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – £15.49

Woodo is a cozy diorama puzzle game where you assemble wooden scenes piece by piece. As you place objects in their correct spots, each scene slowly fills with color and comes to life, revealing charming animations and small surprises. Follow the story of Foxy and Ben the frog through a series of interconnected dioramas, each capturing a unique moment from their shared adventure.

The Grinch 2: Saving Christmas – £34.99

Play as the Grinch and Jumbo-Jump through snowy 3D worlds, collecting ornaments to make your tree sparkle brighter with every step. Overcome platforming challenges, explore every nook and cranny, and use the clever gadgets you find to get through each level. Unleash the Snowball Maker to freeze mischievous adversaries, launch into action with the Rocket Skates, and reach new heights with the Jetpack.

AKIBA LOST – £22.49

AKIBA LOST – £22.49 (Switch 2)

A new frontier in live-action suspense games, combining a multi-perspective visual novel where you switch between characters, high-quality live-action cinematics, and immersive 360° camera direction.

Welcome To Mars 9: The Tale Of River – £4.49

Welcome To Mars 9: The Tale Of River is a classic-style graphic adventure about a person adrift in space who is rescued by a luxurious space station orbiting Mars. Playing as River, you’ll immerse yourself in a world of comfort and pleasure—until you realize the station hides a dark secret.

Roman Sands RE:Build – £14.99

Welcome to Roman Sands RE:Build, a shape-shifting absurdist adventure that twists two stories together, taking you from a luxury tropical resort to post-apocalyptic survival.

Are these worlds the same? When are they? WHAT are they!? Two distinct narratives overlap and mutate in a delirious genre apocalypse: adventure, visual novel, puzzle solving, survival simulation, and atmospheric horror collide to tell a story of escaping the inescapable.

Another Eden Begins – £35.75

Aldo embarks on an adventure beyond time and space to save his sister, Feinne, from the clutches of the beastfolk.

A richly woven tale by scenario writer and director, Masato Kato, unfolds across the ages, alongside a main theme composed by Yasunori Mitsuda, music incorporating traditional folk instruments and an orchestra by Procyon Studios, and a stellar voice cast.

The strategic command battles, which feature exhilarating actions like chain skills that trigger successive strikes, and Another Force that allows a barrage of attacks, can be fought with original parties composed from a total of 19 characters.

After clearing the main story, New Game+ offers a new adventure filled with new faces and over 10 different endings based on your actions and choices.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Legendary Edition – £39.99 (Switch 2)

Forge your glory in the flames of battle in Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, now on the Nintendo Switch™ 2!

Stay Focused on the Battle, Not the Controls

With the introduction of Smart and Super Ultimate controls, players of all skill levels can enjoy the thrill and excitement of fighting games. Leverage intuitive handling with Smart and Super Ultimate controls that let you unleash combos with just one button, or take full control of your character with Manual controls!

Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – £58.49

Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter – £58.49

After quelling the coup d’état that shook the Kingdom of Liberl, Estelle and Joshua have finally become senior bracers. However, on the eve of the Queen’s Birthday Festival, Joshua reveals the dark truth of his past before vanishing into the night, leaving only his brief farewell: “Goodbye, Estelle.” Armed with Joshua’s harmonica and an unshakable determination, Estelle embarks upon a continent-spanning quest to find her partner.

During her journey, she must take on the sinister society of Ouroboros as it emerges from the shadows to plunge Liberl into utter chaos. The capital in flames. A colossal airship darkens the skies. The looming threat of the Shining Ring… Confronted with the greatest crisis in the history of Liberl, Estelle and her allies battle to find Joshua and untangle the web of intrigue and conspiracy woven by Ouroboros!

Maestro – £31.49

Maestro – £31.49 (Switch 2)

Explore a curated repertoire spanning movies and gaming soundtracks, classical and jazz music bringing together the most iconic works in music History. Conduct scores from Star Wars, Game of Thrones, The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, and Attack on Titan and the timeless masterpieces of Beethoven, Mozart, Wagner, Vivaldi, and Duke Ellington.

Step into the Parisian artistic society and discover music, culture and gastronomy where real orchestra conducting meets griping rhythm gameplay. Set the tempo, cue the instruments, guide the crescendos, and lead every performance in real time.

Are you ready to become a true Maestro?

The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival – £16.99

The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival – £16.99 (Switch 2)

The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival challenges you to intense arcade brawling in the unforgiving world of AMC’s The Walking Dead.

Play as iconic survivors Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon, and Michonne while fighting through walker-infested tunnels, devastated settlements, and hostile strongholds packed with explosive encounters. Face Alexandria’s most ruthless foes, the Saviors led by Negan, along with overwhelming waves of Walkers as you unleash crushing combos, signature weapon attacks, and devastating finishers in a relentless battle for survival.

Tower of Dreams – £7.29

Climb your way to the top of the tower in this vertical platformer roguelike! Take up the helm of Dream Knight, and use your sword to pogo off enemies and obstacles as you make your ascent. Discover powerful items that will greatly aid you in your quest, and unlock permanent upgrades as well as cosmetics between runs. No two attempts up the tower will be the same, with a random selection of hand-crafted levels, side areas, and items.

Little Witch in the Woods – £16.75

Time To Usher In a Life As Ellie the Little Apprentice Witch!

Step into the shoes of Ellie, an apprentice witch dispatched from Lucerine Ortu—a land of witches—and experience her journey of self development!

FOUNTAINS – £13.49

FOUNTAINS is a soulslike action-RPG built around fighting your way through a maze-like interconnected, seamless world. You’ll take the role of a hooded stranger, recently imprisoned by a tyrannical regime. Will you escape and uncover the mysteries of this war-torn empire?

Fading Echo – £16.99

Water isn’t just movement, it’s a weapon.

Mix water with lava, toxic waste, and Paradox corruption to trigger explosive chain reactions.

Drench. Conduct. Solidify. Ruin their day.

Sniper Dan – £10.49

Meet Dan. Dan has a sniper rifle. Don’t panic, he’s not here to harm anyone. Dan’s a professional and his job is fixing things. From a distance. With pinpoint accuracy and good intentions.

Sniper Dan is a hidden object game unlike any other. Objects aren’t always well hidden and the solution involves shooting them. Each job follows a simple and highly respected method.

Flamecraft – £15.49

Flamecraft is a cozy, turn-based strategy board game for 1 to 5 players. Become a Flamekeeper and help artisan dragons and shopkeepers delight the townspeople with their craft. Gather and manage resources, enhance the shops by casting enchantments, and become the Master of Flamecraft.

Tristia: Chronicles – £44.99

Revitalize Tristia in this updated collection!

The beautiful city of Tristia, nicknamed the “Jewel of the Sea,” once bustled with maritime trade until recent dragon attacks stripped the city of its charm, and the people have resigned to its state of decay.

Play as Nanoca Flanka, and revitalize the city—your way.

Jane Austen’s 8-bit Adventure – £6.99

Classic literature meets classic gaming in Jane Austen’s 8-bit Adventure! This 2D platformer stars Jane Austen herself, the beloved English novelist, who finds herself transported into an 8-bit video game.

Explore 8-bit England, battle characters ripped straight from Austen’s novels, and defeat enemies the only way a proper author knows how — with a quill. Collect the scattered pages and restore Miss Austen’s books to the 8-bit library before it’s too late!

Au Revoir – £4.49

In a future where immortality is a privilege of the wealthy, Au Revoir Ltd. dominates the market with synthetic brains capable of storing human consciousness. Sentinels are tasked with locating these minds and carrying out the recovery and transfer process into new bodies.

Explore interactive environments, collect documents and clues, solve unique puzzles, and make decisions that influence the course of the story. Use your car to navigate different areas and interact with characters who hide more than they reveal.

Die in the Dungeon – £12.79

Die in the Dungeon is a deck-building, turn-based roguelite game where your deck is not made out of cards, but DICE!

In Die in the Dungeon, each dice represents a different action, from basic ones like attacking or healing to boosting other dice or copying their abilities.

Improve the quality of your dice, combine them and acquire powerful relics to defeat the monsters that dwell in the dungeon! Find great synergies by combining dice with unique abilities to create powerful and bizarre decks!

Mr. Sleepy Man – £15.79

Mr. Sleepy Man features a fully expressive 3D platformer moveset. Jump, glide, and dive your way through interconnected levels that encourage exploration and experimentation.

Interactivity is key! You can pick up and play with every item you find. You’ll need to use the environment to your advantage if you want to create chaos and find every secret this game has to offer!

Your actions will have consequences! NPCs will remember how you’ve treated them. Friendly faces won’t last long when you’re up to no good, so be wise!

Next week: DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition, Well Dweller, Graveyard Keeper 2, Garfield – Escape From Monday, SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance (Switch 2), Boardwalk Builders, SiN Reloaded, Farming Camp, Kalanoro, Superstar Strategy, Tentacle Tango, Nocturne for Cyl-Hestia, Hack ‘n’ Stack, PUPU’s Adventure Park, and Ghostly Whiskers.