Out this week: The Blood of Dawnwalker, Onimusha Way of the Sword, Serious Sam: Shatterverse, Marsupilami 2, more

For years, if not decades, Capcom fans have clamoured for a new Onimusha. This week their pleas are fulfilled – in the form of the multiformat Onimusha Way of the Sword – but due to being brought forward a few weeks, it finds itself up against Bandai Namco’s The Blood of Dawnwalker, which is tipped to be this year’s breakout RPG.
Falling into the dark-fantasy camp, The Blood of Dawnwalker is set in 14th-century Europe and stars Coen, a young man who is human by day and a vampire by night. The world can be freely explored, while the day-and-night cycle provides two different gameplay loops, with Coen’s skills changing depending on the time of day. This allows you to approach situations differently.
If that wasn’t enough sword swinging to get into, there’s also Crimson Moon – a violent co-op hack ‘n slash RPG in which you play as a human-angel hybrid – and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty: Complete Edition for Switch 2. This Switch 2 is turning into a very nifty place to play Souls-likes. The Switch 2 also gains Orbitals, a retro anime co-op adventure that’s looking both fun and stylish. It’s launching both digitally and physically this week.
Serious Sam: Shatterverse, meanwhile, is an unlikely return for the hero, taking the form of a one-to-five-player co-op roguelike shooter. Sams from multiple dimensions must learn to work together to repair the Shatterverse, traversing worlds that have been torn apart in the process. Behaviour Interactive is behind the project rather than Croteam.
Flying somewhat under the radar is Salvation: Echoes of War, a third-person stealth adventure in which you play as a WWII bomber pilot trapped in purgatory. Galactic Vault shows similar potential, being a roguelike first-person shooter that involves creating guns on the fly while plundering high-tech vaults.
Also looking promising are the 2.5D platforming sequel Marsupilami 2 Salsa Palombia (the original was surprisingly good, recalling Donkey Kong Country), fellow 2D competitive platformer SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed, the cosy, narrative-driven life sim Young Suns, the physics-based shoe-flinger Shoe it All!, and BioEden – a chilled management game that involves bringing a dying world back to life.
Then there’s the more balanced than ever NBA 2K27 – with real-time player-stat tracking – the top-down racer Super Woden: Rally Edge, cartoony point-and-clicker Dexter Stardust: Adventures in Outer Space, the modern Game Boy adventure Tales of Formentera, and Kemco’s latest pixel-art RPG, Asdivine Knot. Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game finally comes to Xbox, too.
Other smaller scale RPGs due for this week include a re-release of the music themed AereA, the secret laden low poly style Angeline Era, and the dungeon focused Isle of Reveries – set in a world where any wish can be granted.
EA SPORTS NHL 27, Halloween: The Game, and Bus Simulator 27 can be yours too this week if you opt for their deluxe editions with early access. Otherwise, look out for them next week. Big new releases are definitely like buses.
New release trailers
The Blood of Dawnwalker
Onimusha Way of the Sword
Serious Sam: Shatterverse
Marsupilami 2 Salsa Palombia
NBA 2K27
Crimson Moon
Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault
Orbitals
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition – Switch 2
Asdivine Knot
SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed
Super Woden: Rally Edge
BioEden
Young Suns
Salvation: Echoes of War
Galactic Vault
Shoe it All!
Angeline Era
AereA
Isle of Reveries
Fear The Timeloop
Dexter Stardust: Adventures in Outer Space
Order Automatica
Tales of Formentera
New multiformat releases
- Onimusha Way of the Sword
- The Blood of Dawnwalker
- NBA 2K27
- Marsupilami 2 Salsa Palombia
- Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault
- Asdivine Knot
- SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed
- Super Woden: Rally Edge
- BioEden
- Crimson Moon
- Salvation: Echoes of War
- Angeline Era
- AereA
- Isle of Reveries
- Fear The Timeloop
- Fight School Simulator
- Monuments Renovator
- Galactic Vault
- Komorebi
- Railbreak DX
- Tales of Formentera
- Shoe it All!
- Dream Cage
New on PSN
- Lady Death Demonicron
New on Xbox Store
- Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game
- INK ENIGMA: Coloring Hidden Objects
- Puzzledorf
- Dexter Stardust : Adventures in Outer Space
- Shelldiver
- Order Automatica
- Young Suns
- Pharmacy Store Simulator
- Radiation Caterpillar
- Brainrot Kart
- Dream Doctor
- Flute Of Gobelin
- Fortress Merge
- I Am Angel
- Sticker Picker
- Tintle’s Great Colorful Adventure
- Eden Coil
- Feed Your Cat: New Paths
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Onimusha Way of the Sword – Switch 2
- Orbitals – Switch 2
- Coffee Talk Tokyo – Switch 2
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition – Switch 2
- Marsupilami 2 Salsa Palombia
- Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief – Limited Edition
- Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook – Limited Edition
- Monster Crown: Sin Eater
- Sophia’s Animal Clinic Mission Wildlife Park
Next week: Hot Wheels Infinite Rush, EA SPORTS NHL 27, Halloween: The Game, Bus Simulator 27, SPRAWL zero, Culdcept The First Saturn Tribute, Mewgenics, Barbarian Saga: The Beastmaster, The Alighieri Circle. Port of Jumanah, Honeycomb: The World Beyond, Detective VR, Valheim, The Royal Writ ,Touhou Koumakyou: New Classic – The Embodiment of Scarlet Devil, BrokenLore: DON’T LIE, Hazard Pay, Fresh Tracks, RIN: The Last Child, Deconstruction Simulator, and Dumb Ways to Build.