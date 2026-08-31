Out this week: The Blood of Dawnwalker, Onimusha Way of the Sword, Serious Sam: Shatterverse, Marsupilami 2, more

For years, if not decades, Capcom fans have clamoured for a new Onimusha. This week their pleas are fulfilled – in the form of the multiformat Onimusha Way of the Sword – but due to being brought forward a few weeks, it finds itself up against Bandai Namco’s The Blood of Dawnwalker, which is tipped to be this year’s breakout RPG.

Falling into the dark-fantasy camp, The Blood of Dawnwalker is set in 14th-century Europe and stars Coen, a young man who is human by day and a vampire by night. The world can be freely explored, while the day-and-night cycle provides two different gameplay loops, with Coen’s skills changing depending on the time of day. This allows you to approach situations differently.

If that wasn’t enough sword swinging to get into, there’s also Crimson Moon – a violent co-op hack ‘n slash RPG in which you play as a human-angel hybrid – and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty: Complete Edition for Switch 2. This Switch 2 is turning into a very nifty place to play Souls-likes. The Switch 2 also gains Orbitals, a retro anime co-op adventure that’s looking both fun and stylish. It’s launching both digitally and physically this week.

Serious Sam: Shatterverse, meanwhile, is an unlikely return for the hero, taking the form of a one-to-five-player co-op roguelike shooter. Sams from multiple dimensions must learn to work together to repair the Shatterverse, traversing worlds that have been torn apart in the process. Behaviour Interactive is behind the project rather than Croteam.

Flying somewhat under the radar is Salvation: Echoes of War, a third-person stealth adventure in which you play as a WWII bomber pilot trapped in purgatory. Galactic Vault shows similar potential, being a roguelike first-person shooter that involves creating guns on the fly while plundering high-tech vaults.

Also looking promising are the 2.5D platforming sequel Marsupilami 2 Salsa Palombia (the original was surprisingly good, recalling Donkey Kong Country), fellow 2D competitive platformer SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed, the cosy, narrative-driven life sim Young Suns, the physics-based shoe-flinger Shoe it All!, and BioEden – a chilled management game that involves bringing a dying world back to life.

Then there’s the more balanced than ever NBA 2K27 – with real-time player-stat tracking – the top-down racer Super Woden: Rally Edge, cartoony point-and-clicker Dexter Stardust: Adventures in Outer Space, the modern Game Boy adventure Tales of Formentera, and Kemco’s latest pixel-art RPG, Asdivine Knot. Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game finally comes to Xbox, too.

Other smaller scale RPGs due for this week include a re-release of the music themed AereA, the secret laden low poly style Angeline Era, and the dungeon focused Isle of Reveries – set in a world where any wish can be granted.

EA SPORTS NHL 27, Halloween: The Game, and Bus Simulator 27 can be yours too this week if you opt for their deluxe editions with early access. Otherwise, look out for them next week. Big new releases are definitely like buses.

New release trailers

The Blood of Dawnwalker

Onimusha Way of the Sword

Serious Sam: Shatterverse

Marsupilami 2 Salsa Palombia

NBA 2K27

Crimson Moon

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault

Orbitals

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition – Switch 2



Asdivine Knot

SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed

Super Woden: Rally Edge

BioEden

Young Suns

Salvation: Echoes of War



Galactic Vault



Shoe it All!

Angeline Era

AereA



Isle of Reveries

Fear The Timeloop





Dexter Stardust: Adventures in Outer Space

Order Automatica

Tales of Formentera

New multiformat releases

Onimusha Way of the Sword

The Blood of Dawnwalker

NBA 2K27

Marsupilami 2 Salsa Palombia

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault

Asdivine Knot

SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed

Super Woden: Rally Edge

BioEden

Crimson Moon

Salvation: Echoes of War

Angeline Era

AereA

Isle of Reveries

Fear The Timeloop

Fight School Simulator

Monuments Renovator

Galactic Vault

Komorebi

Railbreak DX

Tales of Formentera

Shoe it All!

Dream Cage

New on PSN

Lady Death Demonicron

New on Xbox Store

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game

INK ENIGMA: Coloring Hidden Objects

Puzzledorf

Dexter Stardust : Adventures in Outer Space

Shelldiver

Order Automatica

Young Suns

Pharmacy Store Simulator

Radiation Caterpillar

Brainrot Kart

Dream Doctor

Flute Of Gobelin

Fortress Merge

I Am Angel

Sticker Picker

Tintle’s Great Colorful Adventure

Eden Coil

Feed Your Cat: New Paths

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Onimusha Way of the Sword – Switch 2

Orbitals – Switch 2

Coffee Talk Tokyo – Switch 2

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition – Switch 2

Marsupilami 2 Salsa Palombia

Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief – Limited Edition

Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook – Limited Edition

Monster Crown: Sin Eater

Sophia’s Animal Clinic Mission Wildlife Park

Next week: Hot Wheels Infinite Rush, EA SPORTS NHL 27, Halloween: The Game, Bus Simulator 27, SPRAWL zero, Culdcept The First Saturn Tribute, Mewgenics, Barbarian Saga: The Beastmaster, The Alighieri Circle. Port of Jumanah, Honeycomb: The World Beyond, Detective VR, Valheim, The Royal Writ ,Touhou Koumakyou: New Classic – The Embodiment of Scarlet Devil, BrokenLore: DON’T LIE, Hazard Pay, Fresh Tracks, RIN: The Last Child, Deconstruction Simulator, and Dumb Ways to Build.