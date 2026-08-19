Retro collection James Pond Legacy: The Pond is Not Enough announced for Switch 2

System 3 has peeled back the lid on James Pond Legacy: The Pond Is Not Enough – a new retro collection based on the ‘90s platforming mascot, with a physical release planned for Switch 2. In fact, it appears that this collection is currently only destined for Nintendo’s latest.

James Pond Legacy is due out in October, featuring 12 versions of four different games: James Pond: Underwater Agent, James Pond 2: RoboCod, James Pond 3: Operation Starfish, and the sports spin-off The Aquatic Games. We can expect a mixture of Amiga, C64, Mega Drive and SNES iterations.

RoboCod was a huge hit in the ‘90s, eventually released on every format going. The remaining titles only graced a few platforms each.

Modern features will include save slots, optional scanlines, audio options, custom bezels, and rumble support. An interactive hub with box art and a franchise timeline will feature too.

The physical release will be limited to 6,000 copies. In preparation, System 3 has released a teaser with an original studio-recorded title track that can be streamed on Spotify and Apple Music. Those who pre-order this collection will be entitled to a free title music download.

It’s a shame System 3 has chosen to litter this collection with AI art when the original’s art was so imaginative. We can only assume they had limited resources to make this project a reality.