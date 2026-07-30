Argonaut’s next remaster is of Croc 2 – now with an all-new triple jump

While we would have liked to have seen a remaster of either Argonaut’s Buck Bumble or Red Dog: Superior Firepower next, it makes sense that a remaster of Croc 2 is on the cards.

Croc 2: Kingdom of the Gobbos restores a subtitle dropped during development, and is being given the same visual makeover as the original’s remaster, along with the usual assortment of quality-of-life features.

The story sees Croc journey to four different villages to find his parents; a task thwarted by Baron Dante, who has been resurrected by the Dantinis.

This sequel added minecart stages, racetracks, hang gliding, speed boats and a wooden aeroplane to pilot. Additionally, Argonaut are increasing Croc’s double jump to a triple jump to help him get around more easily.

The Crocipedia is making a return too, adding development materials, cut content, and interviews.

“We’ve made no secret of the fact that if Croc did well in the market, the obvious next project would be to remaster Croc 2,” said Mike Arkin, co-CEO of Argonaut Games. “Croc’s successful return exceeded what we hoped for, and that made the decision easy. Croc 2 was originally built on a totally different engine to Croc, posing its own set of remastering challenges, but the early work we did to validate our approach paid off.”

Argonaut are aiming to release Croc 2: Kingdom of the Gobbos on all formats later this year. Info on a physical release will be shared later. Hopefully things go smoothly this time – Croc fans have only just got hold of the original remaster.