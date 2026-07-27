Splatoon Raiders claims a UK no.1, while two Assassin’s Creed titles lurk in the top ten

In the latest UK physical sales chart, Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced is no longer the best-selling new release. Instead, the Switch 2’s well-received Splatoon Raiders takes its place at no.1.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced moved down to #2, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – the Switch’s no.1 – climbed to #3, and then at #4 it’s the first of a few games currently heavily discounted at GAME, in the form of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate. The UK retailer collapsed into administration last week, resulting in shelves being cleared of stock.

With the World Cup over, EA Sports FC 26 slides to #5. With this year’s version now announced, this is likely the start of its descent.

Pokémon Pokopia fell one place to #6, 007 First Light took a tumble from #3 to #7, while Mario Kart World dropped to #8. At #9 it’s the return of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, benefiting from a recent price drop. It was at #32 last week.

Then at #10 it’s another title heavily discounted at GAME – 2020’s Transformers: Battlegrounds. It’s also at #2 in the Switch chart, outselling the likes of Minecraft and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

In the single formats, Elden Ring tops the boxed PC chart, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced holds onto no.1 on PS5 and Xbox Series, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is the PS4’s no.1, while GTA V remains no.1 on Xbox One – 609 weeks in the chart, no less. GfK managed to squeeze out a 3DS chart too that sees Culdcept Revolt on top.