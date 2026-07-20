UK charts: Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced still floating on top

A dearth of new physical releases has made this week’s UK retail chart largely stagnant, complete with a top ten that merely sees recent releases switching places.

The well-reviewed Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced has secured a second consecutive no.1. With worldwide sales reportedly exceeding 3m, it seems that Ubisoft timed its release perfectly.

EA Sports FC 26 climbed to #2 while 007 First Light fell to #3. Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – the Switch’s no.1 – held onto #4. At #5, Pokémon Pokopia bounced back– its highest chart position for a while.

Mario Kart World rose two places to #6, Resident Evil Requiem dropped at #7, and then at #8 it’s MOUSE: P.I. For Hire. Two weeks in the top ten is certainly nothing to sniff at.

After an absence, Pokémon Legends: Z-A returns to the top ten at #9 – up from #16. Then at #10 it’s Star Fox, meaning at least three Switch 2 exclusives dwell within the top ten this week.

It isn’t all good news for Nintendo though, as the Switch’s Rhythm Paradise Groove has fallen from #5 to #15. That said, it has climbed the Switch chart, going from #11 to #4. It debuted at #2 at launch three weeks ago.

In the single format charts, Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon is no.1 in the PC boxed chart, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced remains no.1 on both PS5 and Xbox Series, EA Sports FC 26 claims no.1 on PS4, GTA V continues to top the Xbox One chart, and yes, there’s a 3DS chart too. It’s a top four that sees Kirby: Planet Robobot rule the roost.

Can Splatoon Raiders claim no.1 next week? It may have its work cut out, as it seems Assassin’s Creed Black Flag is the current ‘hot’ thing.