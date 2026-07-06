EA Sports FC 26 reclaims no.1 while Rhythm Paradise Groove jives in at #5

A little later than expected, football fever has finally hit the UK retail (physical) chart. In other words, EA Sports FC 26 is no.1 this week. All it took was the England team reaching the quarter finals, eh? Football Manager 26 is also no.1 in the PC physical chart (#6 in the all formats chart), meaning we’re a nation truly gripped at the moment.

Peculiarly though, EA Sports FC 26 isn’t no.1 in any of the individual format charts, settling for #3 in the Switch, PS4, and Xbox Series charts. It does take #2 on PS5, however, which is presumably where the bulk of sales lie.

007 First Light climbed to #2 in the all formats top 40. Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream rose one position to #3, while Star Fox – last week’s chart topper – fell to #4.

New release Rhythm Paradise Groove at #5 gives Nintendo three games in the top five this week. This Switch release appears to be going down well, and set to become a modest seller.

Positions #6, #7, #8 remain unchanged, held by Football Manager 26, Resident Evil Requiem, and Pokémon Pokopia.

#9 and #10 then see two re-entries in the form of Mario Kart World and Battlefield 6 – with the latter up all the way from #38.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight exits the top ten this week but will likely return, perhaps even before the belated Switch 2 release.

One other new game managed to enter the top 40: Ubisoft’s Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains at #28. It doesn’t appear in any of the single format charts. We’d hazard a guess that the Switch 2 version was the most popular, although we’re unable to say for certain as there’s still no Switch 2 retail chart. Hopefully GfK arranges something soon.