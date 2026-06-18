The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, #DRIVE Rally, Dialoop, Observer: System Redux, and Junkster hit the Switch

Square Enix are about to liven up a somewhat muted month with their latest HD-2D RPG. The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales sees the titular hero set out to finish a 1,000-year-old quest after the world becomes overrun with beasts. Reviews are positive, including 9/10 from The Sixth Axis and an 8/10 from Nintendo World Report, with many critics calling it a fusion of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Secret of Mana.

A different kind of RPG experience launching this week is Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked, which debuted on PC late last year. It’s a four-player cooperative tactical RPG with card-based abilities, set in the Forgotten Realms. “[It..] swaps character sheets for card decks and delivers a quick, tactical dungeon crawl that thrives on clever teamwork and fast decision-making. Its streamlined design, diorama-style visuals, and strong storytelling make every run gratifying, even if the camera and fickle dice occasionally crit-fail your patience,” reported Tech Gaming.

After a turbulent four-year development, the NiS America published R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos is finally out. This is a collection of two PSP turn-based spin-offs based on the classic shooter series, the second of which was never released outside Japan until this week. Reviews appear to be positive so far. “Like a swarm of Bydo filling the screen, R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos is beautiful and compelling, but difficult and overwhelming at times. It’s evidently a huge labour of love, and long-time fans who know their Arrowhead from their Cerberus will have a lot of fun with the game’s clever nuances,” said RPG Fan.

Another game reviewing well is the Scotland-developed 3D platformer Junkster, which sees a scrappy robot turn trash into treasure, helping them to get around. “A really pleasant surprise of a budget-priced game that delivers smart 3D platforming and some creative building to accentuate play,” was Nindie Spotlight’s verdict.

There’s a surprise Switch 2 release of Bloober Team’s Observer: System Redux too, launching with a hefty 25% discount. In this sci-fi tale, you play as a Neural Detective who can hack minds to find clues, with an elusive killer to catch. A retail release is planned for this October.

Two racers are also about to park up on Switch, both featuring heavily stylised visuals and rally themes. #DRIVE Rally is inspired by the classics of the ’90s (Colin McRae Rally and SEGA Rally, presumably), while Parking Garage Rally Circuit is set within car parks and has arcade-like sensibilities and a PS1 aesthetic. Both appear suitably stylish.

Our review of Soccer Kid Collection (QUByte Classics) bounced onto the site on Tuesday. This package brings the SNES and MS-DOS versions together, with the former released as The Adventures of Kid Kleets in the US. In this football-themed platformer, the titular kid must defeat enemies by kicking a ball around the screen while searching for football cards – all in the name of restoring the World Cup trophy. They remain fun even though both showing their age…and not because of their quintessential ’90s stereotyping.

Meanwhile, this week’s Arcade Archives and Console Archives releases come courtesy of Taito, being the 1980 shooter Space Cyclone and 1985’s The Legend of Kage. The newest EGGCONSOLE release is an oldie too, being 1985’s command-based adventure Zodiac – which appears to use a virtual keyboard on Switch.

Then there’s the red-hued retro FPS The Last Salvage Squad, short interactive novel and Roger, eastasiasoft’s budget-priced gambling sim Grand Vegas Casino, roguelike match-three competitive puzzler Dialoop, co-op-centric shoot ’em up Space Dragons, and the narrative-driven horror What have you done, father? Perfect for Father’s Day. Probably.

New Switch eShop releases

Observer: System Redux – £35.99 – Switch 2

The year is 2084. The future has turned out much darker than anyone could imagine. First, there was the Nanophage. A digital plague that killed thousands upon thousands of those who chose to augment their minds and bodies. Then came the War, leaving both the West and the East decimated and shattered. With no one left to seize power, corporations took over and forged their own crooked empires.

You are an Observer – a tool of corporate oppression. Feared and despised, you hack into the darkest corners of your suspects’ minds. You creep into their dreams, expose their fears, and extract whatever your investigation may require.

In this sci-fi tale crafted by Bloober Team – the modern‑day masters of horror, prepare to experience a dystopian future where not even your innermost thoughts are safe.

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales – £54.99 – Switch 2

A brand-new action RPG from the creators of OCTOPATH TRAVELER and BRAVELY DEFAULT – The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales combines stunning HD-2D visuals and exciting action-adventure gameplay for the first time!

In a corner of a continent overrun with beast tribes, the Kingdom of Huther is humanity’s sole bastion, kept safe by a magic barrier.

After the discovery of heretofore unknown ruins, the adventurer Elliot and his fairy sidekick Faie brave the dangers outside the kingdom on a journey across four ages to fulfill a thousand-year mission.

Open new paths as you explore this untamed continent and reveal the world’s mysterious history. Enjoy intuitive and rewarding action-based battle with a healthy dose of strategic support abilities from a fairy.

Herein are intertwined the fates of one adventurer and one fairy. It is time to unravel the threads of history.

R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos – £44.99

Outsmart and outgun your opponent in R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos, the ultimate turn-based sci-fi strategy collection! This two-game combination of the classic R-Type Tactics titles arrives on modern consoles for the first time, equipped with an armada of unique units to deploy across dozens of levels. Multiple campaigns allow you to take on the Bydo Empire or even play as them yourself. Their fates are up to you!

Junkster – £9.99

Junkster is a thrilling 3D action platforming adventure with a unique building mechanic.

When an intergalactic cargo ship crash-lands on a dangerous junkyard planet, it is up to a scrappy, little construction bot named UM-13, or UM for short, to save the day!

and Roger – £4.29 – Switch 2

and Roger is an interactive novel that lets you see through the protagonist’s eyes—whether what she sees makes sense or not. It is comprised of three chapters and can be played in its entirety in about one hour.

#DRIVE Rally – £16.75

#DRIVE Rally is an arcade-inspired rally racing game set in the golden racing era of the 1990s. Grab your co-driver and burn rubber in iconic, race-winning cars across varied rally stages and terrains in some of the most recognizable rallying locations in the world—perfect for fans of retro racing games and newcomers alike.

What have you done, father? – £12.99

Play as Father Mathias Marton, a revered priest ensnared in a web of forbidden desires and sinister events. Uncover the mysteries of a corrupt rectory, confront your inner demons, and tread the blurred line between sin and salvation.

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked – £24.99 – Switch 2

Experience the magic of Dungeons & Dragons like never before in this tactical, cooperative digital board game set in Forgotten Realms. Command your heroes, unravel sinister plots and forge mighty alliances in turn-based combat and choice-based storytelling.

The Last Salvage Squad – £8.50

The Last Salvage Squad – £8.50 – Switch 2

Battle enemy forces reminiscent of alien weapons from retro sci-fi works in this single-player 2.5D FPS.

The Coma 3: Bloodlines – £11.99

The Coma 3: Bloodlines is a 2D run-and-hide horror adventure where you must escape threatening puppets and shadow monsters while gathering clues, solving problems, and unraveling the mystery surrounding the chaos that the three main characters have been thrust into.

The game maintains a constant sense of suspense and tension, allowing players to experience the unique culture and lifestyle of South Korea, while uncovering its distinctive sorcery, curses, history, and style.

Car Guys – £5.00

Experience the Ultimate Competitive Multiplayer Racing Game!

Welcome to Car Guys, an exciting multiplayer racing game where skill and strategy come together in fast-paced, action-packed competitions. Represent your nation and climb the global leaderboard in adrenaline-fuelled races that will put your reflexes and driving skills to the test!

Grand Vegas Casino – £4.49

Feeling lucky? Step into the Grand Vegas Casino and try your hand at 4 of the most popular gambling games in the world, with no need to get dressed up or risk your wallet! Grand Vegas Casino is a casual gambling simulation game for players of all skill levels, offering intuitive controls and a fluidly animated HD-2D graphic style to keep you immersed in luxurious high-rolling action.

Whisper of the House – £12.79

Whisper of the House is a cozy game about organizing and decorating. You’ll take on various tasks from the townspeople—helping them move, organize, and clean their spaces. In the process, your gentle touch might make a difference in their lives, and perhaps uncover some hidden stories…

Space Dragons – £12.99

Choose your spaceship and defeat the alien threat coming from the Moon. Fight your way through by crushing, smashing, and blowing up hostile aliens that are taking control of powerful Earth weapons and military technology. Find the entity controlling the threat and make it explode in blood.

Space Dragons is a classic horizontal shoot ’em up game where you can choose different ships with unique characteristics and abilities to destroy tons of invading aliens. Throughout the adventure, you will face powerful bosses and explosive enemies. Get upgrades for your ship, weapons, and more to carve your way through the fleshy and bloody path that awaits you in Space Dragons.

Soccer Kid Collection (QUByte Classics) – £8.99

The World Cup has been stolen by aliens and it’s up to you to get it back!

Soccer Kid is an innovative 2D platformer that challenges you to navigate the world using only your soccer skills. Instead of just running and jumping, you’ll need to dribble, header, and kick your way through enemies and obstacles across the globe.

This QUByte Classics edition brings the ultimate nostalgic package to your Nintendo Switch.

DUNGEON RAZE – £7.15

DUNGEON RAZE is an intense power-trip where you don’t crawl through the dungeon, you blast through it. Become a destruction magic-wielding witch and reduce every wall and defense system to dust.

P.I.S. File – £2.49

After humanity disappeared from Earth, the robots at the Earth Post Office continue to operate. The postwoman from the Heaven Post Office was shot down, scattering letters everywhere. Although she eventually retrieved the letters, she still needs to evade the scrutiny of the Earth Post Office… Solve puzzle to help the protagonist escape her predicament. There is no text in the game.

Super Scram Kitty – £8.49

The sprawling Nezu-Me space station has been overrun with devious, mutated mice! Roll around the rails in a unique blend of platform game and 2D shooter. Blast enemies, dodge threats, destroy the Nezu-Me core and get all the stranded cats back home!

Super Scram Kitty is a complete re-imagining of ‘Scram Kitty and his Buddy on Rails’, with all new controls, remixed stages, updated enemy behaviours, and new visual effects.

Jurnal Risa: Dark Destiny – £17.99

From the hidden pages of Jurnal Risa comes a visual novel where the boundary between the living and the unseen begins to blur. Step into Jurnal Risa’s world where each shadow holds a story, and every whisper leads you deeper into the unknown.

Witness the resurrection of the foretold nemesis of the Jurnal Risa crew, which was never revealed before. Unveil its dark destiny within this horror-adventure game.

This is the tale of Jurnal Risa, as recounted to me by Risa herself.

Inversion: The Single Path – £8.99

Enter a surreal platforming adventure where the world constantly changes around you. This is more than a journey through obstacles – it’s a challenge where the environment itself becomes part of the puzzle.

Using the power of a rotating, you’ll manipulate the world to find new paths, avoid dangers, and uncover hidden ways forward. Every level introduces fresh challenges that test your reflexes, timing, and ability to adapt to changing surroundings.

EGGCONSOLE ZODIAC PC-8801 – £5.39

Released in 1985 by Riverhill Soft, this title is a classic space adventure game.

Boy sets out on a journey with his robotic partner, Amaroid Mary, to find his father, Dr. Dumas, who went missing five years ago. After a sudden reaction from the “Blue Crystal”—their only clue—the duo lands on an unexplored planet within the star cluster known as the “Dester Slum.” Will Boy and Mary successfully locate Dr. Dumas? This command-input adventure will put your wits to the ultimate test.

Zodiac is a text-based adventure game where commands are primarily entered as “verb + noun” combinations.

Bring up the virtual keyboard, enter commands to solve puzzles, and advance the story.

Speed Dates Summer Edition – £10.99

Summer’s here, and hearts are skipping beats!

Speed Dates Summer Edition is your chance to meet five beautiful women, flirt, and dive headfirst into a summer full of fun, connection, and maybe even something real.

Each woman has her own vibe, her own story. Who’ll catch your eye? That’s totally up to you.

A walk on the beach, or a deep late-night talk under the stars?

Dialoop – £6.69

Put your brain to the test with this slide-puzzler blending roguelite strategy, the satisfying feel of a match-3, and the freedom of a deck-builder!

Immunuzzle – £4.49

Get ready for a microscopic battle full of strategy in Immunuzzle, an engaging pixel art puzzle where every move can change everything. Use pieces inspired by the immune system to contain a spreading infection, turning each decision into a true test of planning and intelligence.

Cannibal Tales – £4.49

In Cannibal Tales, you play the role of a young and ambitious journalist determined to make a career. Your goal is to get a scoop that will allow you to become a partner in the newspaper you work for.

Alien Cat 2 – Retro Collection – £4.99

Our cat and his beloved goldfish were exploring distant planets and galaxies when he suddenly crashed on an unknown planet.

Miraculously surviving, he discovered the planet was inhabited by horrific skeletal monsters.

To escape the planet, he’ll have to repair his ship by scavenging bolts and fuel from the planet’s labyrinths.

But be careful, the planet creates copies of the cat to complicate his escape. Avoid mines, sharp spikes, and enemies.

Parking Garage Rally Circuit – £8.09

The “Parking Garage Rally Circuit” tour comes into a city, selects a parking garage, and temporarily turns it into an exciting rally course for a week-long competition. Each track in the game is styled as a unique parking garage that has been turned into a race course.

This is a hybrid of Rally and circuit racing. From rally it draws the jumps and “one racer at a time against the clock” time-trial format. However, the tracks are similar to circuit racing, with each race consisting of multiple laps around the same track (the track may change slightly from lap to lap, however). Controls are very tight, simple and arcade-like, similar to go-karting games (accelerate, reverse, steer, drift), but with a bit more dynamic “smash into things” physics.

Next week: Star Fox, NAMCO LEGENDARY Mountains, Devil May Cry 5 Devil Hunter Edition, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector – Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition, The Drifter, Wanderstop, Rat Protocol, The Necromancer’s Tale, KIYO – Bunny Tyranny, Mousebusters, MAMIYA – A Shared Illusion of the World’s End, The Artifactory, Catto’s Post Office, and Clock Rogue.