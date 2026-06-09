Tactical military shooter Return Fire is…returning, in an all-new reimagining

Reef Entertainment has announced a new version of the top-down flag-capturing tactical battler Return Fire. The original was a rare critical hit for the 3DO, which went on to gain a PS1 version early in the system’s life.

Details on this new version are slim; we don’t even have a developer name or a single screenshot to share. We can however tell you that it’ll feature new environments and vehicles, modernised mechanics, multiplayer modes, and community-driven features.

This reimagining has a name, too – Return Fire: Frontline.

Suffice to say, it’s early days for this franchise revival, with not even a list of planned formats revealed.