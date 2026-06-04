SOMBRAS: negative frames is an indie take on Fatal Frame

What happens when you mix Fatal Frame with Life is Strange? A photography-based horror adventure with themes of childhood trauma, of course. We’re in for a dollop of nostalgia too, thanks to SOMBRAS: negative frames’ early noughties setting.

Starring Shiomi Alterio, a Japanese-Spanish photography student, SOMBRAS: negative frames involves exploring dark yet familiar Japanese city streets and taking photos of unusual sights to piece together fragments of Shiomi’s past. In this alternate dimension, Shiomi will come across peculiar copies of herself, some of which she can befriend.

Along the way, the camera can be upgraded, and there are occult trinkets to collect.

Shiomi Alterio will be confronting her psyche on PS5, Xbox Series and PC later this year. It’s in development at Maboroshi Artworks, who were responsible for Last Time I Saw You.