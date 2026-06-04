Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, eFootball Kick-Off, River City Saga: Journey to the West, and Isekai Villain hit the Switch               

The Switch 2 gains the majority of big new releases found on the eShop this week, with just a couple of note for the original Switch. In fact, the Switch is in for way more shovelware than usual, making our job of rounding up the latest releases of interest all the easier. Sorry if you were somehow looking forward to (checks notes) Helicopter Shooter – Hot Ace Heli War Borne.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on Switch 2 is this week’s headliner, being the second in the remake trilogy. Word has it that it’s still a fantastic game on Switch 2, but it’s clear compromises were made when it came to the visuals. According to some critics, even more compromises than last time. While that had more visual clout, this does appear to be the better experience overall.

“Square Enix has done a great job bringing the full Final Fantasy VII Rebirth experience to Switch 2, with streamlined progression options making it more accessible than ever. It’s just a shame that there are some noticeable compromises when it comes to visuals, with pop-in being the worst of them,” said GameSpew.

Hey Poor Player echoed this. “Ultimately, the Switch 2 version of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is a lot more compromised than the port its predecessor received a few months ago. That doesn’t change the fact that this is an absolutely stunning game overall and likely the best game the series has produced in the last fifteen years.”

From Konami there’s eFootball Kick-Off! arriving at a modest £15.98. It includes 6-a-side matches, a solo world tour, and multiplayer with quick play. The International Cup mode is coming later, sounding suspiciously similar to a certain global tournament. For those unaware, this is the series PES evolved into. Or de-evolved, depending on whom you ask.

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers gains a Switch 2 release as well. We reviewed the Xbox One version back in 2022 and found it to be…ok. You won’t be foiling bank robberies and going on car chases here, as it mostly involves slapping parking tickets on cars and de-escalating road traffic accidents. A little pedestrian it may be, but it’s far more polished and complete than most of the hastily produced simulators that hit the Switch – like this week’s Liquor Store Simulator.

Then there’s River City Saga: Journey to the West from Arc System Works – a new roguelike take on the beat’em up series, promising “ hilarious banter” – Kemco’s latest turned based pixel art RPG Isekai Villain (with mouse-support for Switch 2,) the low poly RPG Tale of Dark Lands, visual novel Scarlet Wolf, and Steamboat Incident – a horror based on Steamboat Willy, which appears to have distanced itself somewhat since its first reveal.

The latest Arcade Archives re-release is Tatio’s maze spinning Camletry. There’s a Console Archives title too: Sunsoft’s Firework Thrower Kantaro’s 53 Stations of the Tokaido from 1986. We last saw the side scrolling Firework Thrower Kantaro in SUNSOFT is Back! – a mini retro collection, where it was the weakest part of the package.

New Switch eShop releases

eFootball Kick-Off! – £15.98 – Switch 2

Originally known as PES, the ultimate football action game is coming to Switch 2!

Build an original team and enter tournaments around the world! Take your one-of-a-kind dream team to the very top! Jump right into an action-packed match with friends or family using real national teams and clubs!

Dive into fast-paced 6-a-side matches that offer more action and more goals. Get advice while you play with the On-Pitch Dialogue feature, and use Easy Controls that help you score by slowing things down when it’s time to shoot.

Thanks to the Rank-based System, you’ll intuitively learn the skills needed to win matches. Even football game newcomers can enjoy the thrill of scoring goals!

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH – £49.99 – Switch 2

After escaping from the dystopian city of Midgar, Cloud and his friends set out on a journey across the planet. New adventures await in a vibrant and vast world – sprint across grassy plains on a chocobo and explore expansive environments.

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers – £24.99 – Switch 2

Grab your Nintendo Switch™ 2 and experience the everyday life of a police officer by joining the ranks of this fictitious American city’s police force. Begin with parking violations and work your way up to shouldering greater responsibilities. Be part of Brighton’s community, get to know your neighborhood, and fulfill the daily duties of a police officer as you fight crime during your shift. Always be tough, but fair: respect the law and gain more experience to unlock more neighborhoods, districts, and duties!

Be ready to react at a moment’s notice! In the open world of Brighton you will be able to choose neighborhoods for your patrols and make sure to keep them safe. The game offers a simulation mode for experienced players looking for the most authentic experience, as well as a casual mode for those looking for a more relaxing patrol in the streets of Brighton.

River City Saga: Journey to the West – £16.53

A roguelike action game where you grow stronger with each run!

Obtain Secret Skills from gods who randomly appear as you progress through the stages to boost your abilities and stats!

With a whopping 80 different Secret Skills available, discover your ultimate build and mow down the swarms of enemies!

Isekai Villain Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – £18.89

Isekai Villain – £17.99

An ordinary young man is reborn into the world of his favorite comic—only to find himself as a bit-part villain doomed to die. To escape his fate, he must rise as a true villain, gathering allies, defying heroes, and carving a new destiny in this dark fantasy isekai JRPG. Experience a story of survival, betrayal, and ambition where good and evil clash in a pixel-art world.

Fight strategic turn-based battles that blend classic RPG command systems with modern mechanics. Exploit enemy weaknesses, trigger chain attacks, and unleash powerful break attacks. Earn notoriety through misdeeds to rank up and unlock unique arts via a skill tree. Explore dungeons, gather resources, and develop your own evil base with a smithery, lab, smuggling, and more. Packed with pixel-art charm, immersive story, and tactical depth, this parallel world RPG is a must for fans of JRPGs, anime-style games, and fantasy adventures.

Tale of Dark Lands – £8.99

Tale of Dark Lands – a magical fantasy action RPG with an elegant low-poly style and the charm of a timeless fairy tale. Immerse yourself in a world of mysteries, perils, and glorious adventures!

A story full of secrets and challenges.

The main hero is a brave mercenary hired by the residents of a small village to defend them against fierce goblin raids. But what begins as a simple job turns into something far greater. Soon, the hero becomes entwined in an ancient dark tale that threatens the entire land, and only he can stop the encroaching darkness.

Scarlet Wolf – £8.99

For several months now, Alex has been having the same nightmare.

He tries to solve the problem on his own, but it leads to nothing. So, the boy decides to ask for help from a professional. But psychologist Dr. Amanda Silk is not Alex’s only ally on the thorny path of his hostile consciousness.

A meeting with an old friend is also ahead. Together, they will have to go through many traps and fight monsters to reveal the secrets of the dark past.

Springbot: The Last Spark – £4.49

Springbot: The Last Spark is a side-scrolling action platforming adventure. Traverse a vibrant world by running, jumping and bouncing on springy robotic legs as you try to find gems hidden in mazelike stages. Push crates to reach higher platforms, avoid spike traps, hop on the heads of roving enemies to deactivate them and touch checkpoints to safeguard your progress.

Golem Lights – £4.49

Get ready for a radiant journey in Golem Lights, an engaging puzzle where every beam of light can change everything. Take control of the Mage Golem and use its energy to illuminate the path, awaken other golems, and create luminous connections until you reach the mysterious Crystal Portal.

Fish In – £5.39

Explore beautifully crafted worlds, each brimming with unique fish, hidden secrets, and breathtaking scenery. From tranquil forest ponds to mysterious deep-sea trenches, every location offers new species to discover and new challenges to master.

Slot & Learn KATAKANA – £2.24

Place letters, build words, and get familiar with katakana in a fun and friendly way. This educational word game helps children practice reading, writing, and recognising katakana step by step.

With simple controls and approachable gameplay, even first-time learners can play with confidence. It is perfect for kids who are just starting to study Japanese characters, as well as anyone looking for a light and enjoyable learning activity.

D.U.M.B.E.R. Ducks – £4.49

When a distress signal from deep with the earth is received, it’s the D.U.M.B. ducks to rescue! They must retrieve their fellow ducks, as well as lost equipment, then blow up the underground caverns in the process. There’s only one thing to worry about — giant, carnivorous snails! Will the ducks or snails survive to eat the other side?

Carry up to four guns at once as you fight for your fellow fowl’s lives!

Steamboat Incident – £9.99

Steamboat Incident is a 3D survival horror experience set aboard a steamboat lost in the middle of the open sea. You have been kidnapped by the crazy monster. It is said that the monster went crazy after being locked up and away for over 95 years.

Captured and trapped with no clear way out, you wake up and must explore the ship’s tight corridors and rusting decks in search of clues, tools, and a way to escape.

But you are not alone. The monster is still there, reacting to sound and movement. Every step, every creak of the floorboards could give you away.

Hide, stay quiet, and think carefully as you solve puzzles and fix the steamboat in order to escape.

Next week: Solarpunk, to a T, Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains, Love Chemistry – Sibella’s Formula, Mori Carta, Reel it! World Fishing, Tavern Talk Stories: Dreamwalker, Poetic Trio, Arashi Gaiden, Unrailed 2: Back on Track, Lovely Deco House, Dragon Loop, Hellbrella, Pitstop in Purgatory, and Frogborne.