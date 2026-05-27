Don’t copy that floppy – Gobliiins Collection is out today on consoles

During today’s AG French Direct, Red Art Games used their showtime to announce the retro point ‘n click puzzler compilation Gobliiins Collection. This marks the first time the franchise has appeared on consoles, making a name for itself across Europe on the likes of the Amiga, Atari ST and PC. If you haven’t heard of it until now, that’s understandable – it never gained the same traction as Monkey Island or Broken Sword.

A physical release is planned for PS5 in September, including PC/Amiga-style big box packaging. Or, alternatively, you can jump straight into this warped fantasy world right now – it’s due out digitally today on PS5, Xbox Series and Switch.

Included are five games. In the publisher’s own words:

Gobliiins (1991)

For reasons absolutely no one understands, the good King Angoulafre has gone completely bonkers. Naturally, the court’s solution is to send three goblins to the wizard Niak in the hope that he can sort this whole mess out. What could possibly go wrong?

Gobliins 2: The Prince Buffoon (1992)

The son of King Angoulafre has vanished without a trace! This time, the court mage Modems dispatches two goblins to rescue the young prince. With a flick of magic, he teleports them to a faraway land where his colleague, the magician Tazaar, can lend a hand. That’s where our brave (well… relatively brave) duo discovers the truth: behind it all lurks a demon born from nothingness—the dreadfully dreadful Amoniak…

Goblins 3 (1993)

Blount, a delightfully unhinged reporter for “Goblins News,” is on assignment in the kingdom of Foliandre—just in time to witness Queen Xina and King Bodd waging war over the Labyrinth. Things take a turn for the worse when his flying vessel is attacked, forcing him into an unscheduled landing. Enter Princess Wynonna, daughter of the Labyrinth’s guardian—whom Blount promptly falls head over heels for. Before he knows it, he’s tangled up in the conflict… and just when things couldn’t get any stranger, along comes a werewolf. Of course.

Gobliiins 4 (2009)

The first (and only!) 3D installment, Gobliiins 4 reunites the three legendary goblins: Oups, Asgard, and Ignatius. Summoned by King Angoulafre, they’re sent on a mission of utmost importance: finding his missing pet… a small, adventure-loving aardvark. Truly, a quest for the ages.

Gobliiins 5: The Invasion of the Morglotons (2023)

Disaster strikes the kingdom as a mysterious epidemic starts turning everyone into potatoes. Yes, potatoes. Rumor has it that even the good King Angoulafre has been affected. Luckily, he’s under the care of the finest doctor around… probably. Hopefully. Well… we’ll see.

Features include 3D box recreations, a video interview with Gobliiins co-creator Pierre Gilhodes, various quality-of-Life features, a gallery with original design documents, and a music player.

While the Switch version is available from today, you may want to hold off until later in the week – a patch is imminent to fix a long list of issues. It’s probably worth noting that Gobliiins 5 doesn’t contain an Italian localisation either.

Still, it’s great to see these cult point ‘n clickers on consoles – and in an all-encompassing collection too.