LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight tops the UK retail chart, beating Forza Horizon 6 and Yoshi

Last week was extremely busy for new releases. The latest UK retail chart reflects this with an all-new top three – something we haven’t seen in a while.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight was the biggest seller, topping the all formats top 40 and the PS5 chart. The caped crusader had to settle for #2 in the Xbox Series chart, with Forza Horizon 6 claiming no1.

Forza Horizon 6 took #2 in the all formats top 40, which is impressive considering the ravishing racer is available on Game Pass. Unlike LEGO Batman, it’s also a single format release, with the announced PS5 version trailing behind.

Then at #3 it’s the Switch 2’s Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, which gained mostly positive reviews. Yoshi doesn’t quite have the same clout as Donkey Kong or Mario, so it may not remain in the top ten for long. We’re happy to be proven wrong, though.

Capcom’s Resident Evil Requiem held onto #4. It also remains no.1 in the boxed PC chart.

The 40 million selling Hogwarts Legacy returned to #5, presumably due to a price cut. It appears the PS5 version was the biggest selling last week, as it’s back at #2 in the PS5 top ten.

Pokémon Pokopia remained at #6, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream fell from the top of the chart to #7, Mario Kart World shifted one position to #8, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 took #9 for a second week running, and then at #10 it’s Monster Hunter Wilds – up all the way from #37. This appears to be down to a hefty price cut at Asda, of all places.

After re-entering at #2 last week, thanks to the Switch 2 version, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle fell to #17. PRAGMATA meanwhile surged to #13 (up from #23) while the Bandai Namco published Directive 8020 dropped from #3 to #31. It may be out of the top 40 as soon as next week.

There was one other new release – Farming Simulator 26 on Switch, which entered at #14 in the Switch top 20.

Over in the long-running 3DS chart, LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham makes a rare reappearance at #6. Twelve years separate it from the latest brick-based endeavour. The rest of the chart promises mostly of NiS America’s RPG reprints.