Play the craziest round of golf ever in Yodelee Golf – the latest entry in the PixelJunk series

Describing Yodelee Golf as the craziest golf game ever is a pretty bold claim when Aqua Teen Hunger Force Zombie Ninja Pro-Am exists. Developer Q-Games, of PixelJunk fame, may just be able to pull it off, though.

Based around four-player matches, Yodelee Golf sees players pursue a single ball across low-poly ray-traced courses while using motorbikes, boats, and gondolas to get around.

That isn’t the crazy part however. And neither are the monsters. See, all player speech is translated in real time into giant floating letters that interrupt play. This makes Yodelee Golf the only time when shouting at the ball to “get in the hole” may actually work.

The Kyoto-based studio are currently working on a version for Steam, with other formats to follow. The Switch 2, with its GameChat support, seems like a reasonable…shout.

BitSummit PUNCH attendees will be able to go hands-on with Yodelee Golf in a mini putt-putt golf challenge later this week, so we may see gameplay impressions soon.