Piko Interactive are bringing back the GBA’s Blender Bros.

If you’re familiar with the GBA’s library, you may have come across Blender Bros. – one of the few 2D platformers for the handheld that wasn’t based on a kids’ show or animated movie.

Originally developed by Hudson Soft and published by Infogrames in the US, it’s one of the GBA’s rarer games nowadays, routinely selling for around £50. Noticing a demand, Piko Interactive are stepping in with a physical re-release, along with plans for the future.

Pre-orders are live for a physical cart with a box and manual, priced just over £40. Alternatively, there’s a slightly more expensive special edition with a foil box, poster and a translucent cartridge. The soundtrack is also available on vinyl.

Blender Bros. stars a robotic dog with flappy ears, and has a puzzle solving slant to its platforming due to being able to flip between backgrounds and foregrounds. Our hero’s abilities can be improved by collecting Mini Bros, and up to four players can jump into race sections.

Review scores were mostly in the 7/10 ballpark at launch, peaking with Nintendo Power’s 8.2.

Piko are planning to translate the Japanese Manga, produce collectable toys, and bring it to more formats. A PC version was released several years ago through Piko themselves.

“We’re excited to help preserve and reintroduce Blender Bros. to both longtime fans and a new generation of retro gamers,” said Piko Interactive. “The Game Boy Advance has one of the strongest collector communities in gaming today, and Blender Bros. remains one of the platform’s most unique hidden gems.”