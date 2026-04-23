The 7th Guest Remake launches in June, bringing back one of the earliest PC CD-ROM games

When PC CD-ROM drives started to hit the market, a whole bunch of developers sought to harness the new possibilities of the medium, creating software that wasn’t possible before.

Slowly, a catalogue of cutting-edge software was formed, led by the likes of Myst, Star Wars: Rebel Assault, and The 7th Guest. Many early PC CD-ROM games went on to gain releases on early CD based consoles, but The 7th Guest was the exception – Nintendo bagged the rights for the SNES CD add-on, which was never released. It wasn’t until 2023, some thirty years on, that we finally saw it on a Nintendo console through a surprise eShop re-release.

Since then, Vertigo Games has been working on a full remake of the slow paced puzzle adventure. The game’s eerie mansion – home to a wealthy recluse and toymaker – will contain reimagined puzzles, redesigned environments, and newly recorded video performances captured in full 3D.

The 7th Guest Remake will launch on 4th June for $19.99, coming to PS5, Xbox Series and PC, with a Switch version to follow.

Owners of The 7th Guest VR on Steam or PlayStation will receive the remake for free at launch. Likewise, players who purchase it on Steam or PlayStation 5 will The 7th Guest VR on Steam VR or PlayStation VR2 for free.

Like the trailer below claims, “You can never have too many games.”