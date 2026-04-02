Two new Jaleco retro sports collections are out now

Batter up! Rock It Games has expanded its assortment of retro re-releases with two new Jaleco sports collections. You may recall that we reviewed Jaleco Sports: Goal! a few months ago, finding it to be a reasonable package that was also reasonably priced.

Out now on PS5 and Switch are Bases Loaded II: Second Season and Goal! Two for $7.99.

What’s neat about these collections is that they contain multiple versions from different regions. The baseball package includes Bases Loaded II: Second Season (NES, 1989), Moero!! Pro Yakyuu ’88 Kettei Ban (Famicom, 1988), Super Bases Loaded II (SNES, 1994), Super 3D Baseball (Super Famicom, 1992) and Hanguk Pro Yagu – released in Korea for the Super Comboy in 1994. Super Comboy re-releases are almost unheard of, and apparently, this version followed the Korean league. It appears to be incredibly rare.

Jaleco Sports: Goal! Two meanwhile has four games. The US’ Goal! Two (NES, 1989), its European counterpart Goal! 2 (NES, 1989), the Japanese version Goal! (Famicom, 1989), plus the US’ Super Goal! 2 for the SNES. That last one was released in 1992.

As before, these collections have a rewind tool, CRT filters, and monthly leaderboards. Super Bases Loaded II should be of note as it was the first SNES baseball game to use a DSP-1 chip for Mode 7 effects.