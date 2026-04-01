Explore a once beautiful city and destroy ugly monsters in Ground Zero

True to its name, new retro-inspired survival horror Ground Zero entails exploring a site of devastation. In this case, a meteor impact site. So devastating was the impact that much of South Korea – the game’s setting – has been wiped out.

In typical sci-fi fashion, the meteor has spawned all manner of abnormalities, including monsters and strange growths.

You play as Seo-Yeon, who heads into Busan – a once beautiful city with a shoreline and temple – to uncover the truth. As a trained soldier, Seo-Yeon can use firearms with precision and is skilled with martial arts. Cleaner kills bestow more upgrade points, and it’ll be possible to counter melee attacks with kicks and stabs.

It’s inspired by the classics of yore, which means fixed cameras, pre-rendered backdrops, puzzles and optional tank controls. It’ll also feature new outfits, extra modes and a choice of endings.

Screenshots feature both zombie and dinosaur adversaries, meaning it should appeal to both Resident Evil and Dino Crisis fans. You have to appreciate that two-pronged approach.

Published by Leamington Spa based Kwalee, Ground Zero is due 16th April. Look out for on PC via Steam, PS5 and Xbox Series. Remote Swedish studio Malformation Games are developing.