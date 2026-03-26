Modern Mega Drive shooter ZPF comes to current consoles in April

After smashing its crowdfunding goals and storming onto the Mega Drive/Genesis, the modern retro shooter ZPF – from the creators of Tanzer – is coming to the Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch and Steam on 16th April.

This digital release will include two new screen borders that maintain the original screen size. The team also had to cover up one instance of pixel art nudity – found within a boss battle – to gain a Teen age rating, which is no big deal.

As per the original, it features six stages, colossal boss fights, and a choice of craft to pilot.

Thunder Force and Lords of Thunder are ZPF’s biggest influences. It’s instantly apparent that developer ZPF Team knows the Mega Drive well, even harnessing its limited colour palette to its fullest potential.

Mega Cat Studios will be publishing this somewhat surreal shooter. Take a look at the trailer below: