Pokémon Pokopia, Scott Pilgrim EX, Blue Prince, Minishoot’ Adventures, and The Last Ninja Collection hit the Switch

Nintendo’s latest Indie World presentation has made a busy week busier, adding Switch 2 releases of the award winning puzzler Blue Prince, the co-op beast batter Rotwood, and the Zelda inspired top-down bullet hell shooter Minishoot’ Adventures to the roster.

Defying expectations somewhat, the Omega Force developed Pokémon Pokopia for Switch 2 – a social fusion of Animal Crossing and Minecraft – has gained impressively high review scores, including top marks from a handful of sites. Here, you play as a Ditto in a withered world and must restore it to a former glory. “There’s no one reason why Pokémon Pokopia is so special; this game is a sum of its parts, without a single weak link in the chain. It’s a title that offers a unique spin on the cosy formula, made all the more magical by the familiarity of this wonderful franchise,” proudly proclaimed Gaming Bible.

Tribute’s pixel art scrolling brawler Scott Pilgrim EX has been going down well too, currently boasting an 80% Metacritic. “Clocking in at around six hours or so for the critical path, Scott Pilgrim EX is an absolute blast from start to finish. Grab three friends, prepare some snacks, and bask in the joy of knowing that every Vegan, Robot, and Demon you annihilate is in service of the band,” said Retcon.

Thunderful are also back with Planet of Lana II, a side scrolling adventure set in a hand painted world where technology and nature are beginning to clash. Nintendo Life awarded this sequel a 9/10. “Planet of Lana 2 builds on the original game with a wider scope and worthwhile mechanical changes. The mix of stealth, platforming and Mui-based puzzles keeps Lana’s journey feeling fresh throughout,” was their verdict.

Then there’s the return of Telltale’s guest star laden Poker Night at the Inventory, Switch and Switch 2 versions of the high-security prison set RPG Back to the Dawn, bleak yet comical point ‘n click story Bulb Boy 2: Jar of Despair, and Kemco’s turn-based RPG Fortuna Magus.

After a delay due to Nintendo requesting flag alterations, The Last Ninja Collection + Bonus Games is finally out. This package brings together the isometric adventure trilogy, on a variety of formats, along with the likes of IK+ and Bangkok Nights. It’ll be interesting to see the difference between versions.

This week’s Arcade Archives re-release is Taito’s trampoline bouncing Plump Pop, which encourages cooperative play. There’s a new Console Archives entry too – Koei’s strategic battler Nobunga’s Ambition, a relatively early NES/Famicom release. The latest EGGCONSOLE re-release isn’t an RPG or strategy game, but rather Kohakuiro no Yuigon – a sepia toned murder mystery. It looks like scans of room layouts are included. It’ll be untranslated, mind.

If you’re feeling flush, WWE 2K26 can be yours this week too, via the £139.99 (!) Monday Night War Edition that includes the season pass and a bunch of ‘80s wrestlers. The standard version is out next Friday.

New Switch eShop releases

Scott Pilgrim EX – £24.99

Scott Pilgrim EX – £24.99 (Switch 2)

Scott Pilgrim EX is an action-adventure game where players can fight as Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers and more as they battle through the fractured time and space of Toronto. The combat gameplay is driven by instinct and improvisation – a hectic ballet of fists and flair that rewards strategy, spontaneity, and a good bit of brawling chaos. String together stylish combos, experiment with wacky weapons and unleash over-the-top special attacks. Characters can be upgraded with special badges that enhance their stats and grant special bonuses. Players will explore a whole city of interconnected levels to meet old and new faces, complete quests, and discover hidden areas. Multiplayer co-op, local or online, lets up to four players join in on the action, making it a fun, dynamic experience.

Pokémon Pokopia – £58.99

Savour the slow life in Pokémon Pokopia – a relaxing life simulation game devoted to crafting, creating, and building – only for Nintendo Switch 2.

Pokémon and people once lived happily together, but the world has withered and the humans are gone. The only remaining resident appears to be a lone Tangrowth.

After waking from a long slumber, a peculiar Ditto decides to restore the desolate land using its transformation skills and its surprising new crafting abilities.

Blue Prince – £24.99

Welcome to Mt. Holly, the mysterious manor with shifting rooms. In Blue Prince, you embark on a genre-defying experience, filled with a unique mix of mystery, strategy, and puzzles that weave together to create an unpredictable journey. Will your explorative steps lead you to the rumoured Room 46?

Poker Night at the Inventory – £8.99

Recently reopened following a seismic retrofit, the Inventory is once again the hottest gathering place for video game characters to unwind after a long day on the job. Drop in to play No Limit Texas Hold’em with four familiar faces: Max, Strong Bad, Tycho, and The Heavy.

Planet of Lana II – £16.99

On Lana and Mui’s home planet, new technology brings progress but also stirs greed and imbalance. As different tribes adopt it in their own ways, tensions grow and the world’s harmony begins to shift. When those seeking power push too far, Lana and her little companion are pulled into a journey that reveals long-buried truths about their planet and about themselves.

Rotwood – £24.99

The world has been thrown into chaos, and it’s up to you and your friends to battle the corrupted beasts of the Rotwood. Upgrade your gear, choose your preferred weapon, and hone your skills to defend your safe haven.

Rotwood is about getting better, getting stronger, and taking on challenges you once thought impossible. Featuring rich and varied fighting mechanics, play solo or co-op with up to three other friends to battle your way through the Rotwood and its increasingly frenzied inhabitants.

Back to the Dawn – £29.99

Back to the Dawn – £29.99 (Switch 2)

Back to the Dawn is a story-rich RPG set in a high-security prison ruled by factions and buried secrets. Investigate two conspiracies from the inside, gather evidence, and outsmart a system designed to silence you. Make friends (or foes) with fellow inmates and with their help, break out of prison.

Minishoot’ Adventures – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – £13.99

Minishoot’ Adventures – £13.99

Take control of a swift and responsive spaceship, and shoot your way through handcrafted encounters supported by a crystal clear esthetic and crispy game feel. Overcome bosses in intense Bullet Hell battles, with difficulty options for both newcomers and veterans.

Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse – £14.29

Use a variety of magic or possess your enemies to reach the lowest levels! Bring back loot, build up in your village, make a living and strengthen yourself for the next battle! Supports up to 4-player multiplayer.

Bulb Boy 2: Jar of Despair – £13.49

Bulb Boy 2: Jar of Despair is the sequel to the hit and award-winning indie game that combines point & click adventure with horror game. The original visual style of the game is inspired by 90’s cartoons and emphasizes the grotesqueness of the production, full of cute creatures and disgusting details, shown in close-ups.

Solving tricky puzzles and facing jelly monsters will slowly unfold a twisted story full of unpredictable twists and turns. And all this accompanied by original music and mind-scratching sound effects!

Öoo – £8.50

“Öoo” is a charming yet mysterious exploration puzzle platformer where you discover creative ways to use bombs!

Projected Dreams – £12.79

Projected Dreams is a charming, cosy puzzle game emphasising a casual, stress-free gaming experience.

Delve into the room, drag toys from the shelves, and handle them on the table to create a shadow play. As the shadows you cast uncover past family relationships and the environment around you changes and evolves, the lines between reality and fantasy blur.

Parcel Mania – £2.69

Parcel Mania is a frantic online or local splitscreen party game supporting up to 4 players in a match. Your #1 goal? Collect and deliver the most parcels and become the best courier connoisseur of the match! Collect parcels from their stations, or smack ‘em out of your friends hands.

Avenue Escape – £4.49

Are you clever enough to clear the streets? Avenue Escape is a puzzle game that challenges you to direct traffic jams and safely move cars through busy cityscapes! Each of Avenue Escape’s 50 levels features a bustling scene packed with cars, pedestrians and traffic lights. It’s up to you to figure out the perfect sequence to move every vehicle to its destination.

Cryptical Path – £11.99

Cryptical Path is an action-packed rogue-lite where you control the dungeon. Step into the role of the Architect, the creator of the mysterious Hexium, and shape your own path while battling the vengeful souls trapped within your creation.

Ratcheteer DX – £10.39

The surface has been claimed by an Impact Winter but beneath the ice and earth, mankind hibernates. As a young apprentice mechanic, you wake up in the dark. The Power Plant is offline. The Water Treatment Plant seems to be too. The Cryo Colony is in danger!

Sushi Cat – Tower Defense – £8.69

Sushi Cat Tower Defense introduces a new genre of gameplay to a beloved franchise!

This time around, Sushi Cat must defend himself from evil sushi hordes, corrupted by the wicked sorcerer cook Broccolinni. Only by eating enormous amounts of sushi will Sushi Cat be able to thwart Broccolinni’s plans to control the world!

Archerio – £6.29

Archerio is a run-based action roguelike where every room is a new test of aim, movement, and quick decisions. Dash, strafe, and thread your shots through chaotic battles as you fight for “one more room.”

Each run lets you craft a new build with powerful abilities and upgrades — stack elemental arrows, boost crits, summon helpers, or trade safety for damage. Learn enemy patterns, adapt on the fly, and bring down relentless bosses waiting at the end of each push.

ELEVRAL – £3.99

ELEVRAL is a first-person, fluid movement archery game set in a serene yet unforgiving world suspended in motion.

Fortuna Magus – £17.99

Fortuna Magus features strategic turn-based battles built around revelations and TP (Technical Points). Learn new spells and tandem attacks by meeting combat conditions, manage TP to unleash devastating special skills, and strengthen characters through element levels using magestones. Deep customization and rewarding progression await long after the story ends.

EGGCONSOLE Kohakuiro no Yuigon PC-8801mkIISR – £5.39

First launched in 1988, this title introduced the world to Detective Ryunosuke Todo. Now, it’s your turn to enter the “Kohaku-kan”—a place where secrets are buried deep. Navigate a complex web of human relationships and piece together the clues in this definitive deduction adventure.

Immerse yourself in a nostalgic, sepia-colored world inspired by the Taisho Roman era. As bodies begin to pile up, can you unmask the killer and uncover the dark motives hidden in the shadows?

Buck Blastem – £6.29

Planet Lago is in danger! With its patron hero gone longer than expected, it is a world descended into chaos. Now with the heroic Buck’s return, there is a chance for peace for this once edenic world. Buck must destroy a horde of cybernetic pests including deadly scorpions, giant flies, and cybernetic spiders.

The Last Ninja Collection + Bonus Games – £24.99

Presenting The Last Ninja Collection + Bonus Games (International Karate, IK+ and Bangkok Knights). Known for its innovative gameplay, memorable graphics, atmospheric music and blockbusting reviews, our Last Ninja series captivated gamers the world over and set a new standard for action-adventure games. This collection brings together the entire Last Ninja series of C64 versions along with Amiga and Spectrum versions, where available, for the first time. These games pushed the boundaries of what was possible with the technology of the time and now they are available to play on Nintendo Switch™.

Next week: Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, WWE 2K26, FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE,MLB The Show 26, Collector’s Cove, Six Seven Nights, CreArt – Painting by Numbers, 1 CatLine, DecaDungeons, Bubblegum Galaxy, and Geisha’s Heart: Romance Among the Cherry Blossoms.