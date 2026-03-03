The heavily stylised racer ‘#DRIVE Rally’ trashes onto consoles in June

After pleasing PC owning petrol heads with its arcade-like sensibilities, Pixel Perfect Dude’s #DRIVE Rally is set to make a pit stop on consoles in June. Meridiem has also announced physical versions for PS5 and Switch, launching simultaneously.

#DRIVE Rally is based around a handling system that’s easy to get to grips with but tricky to master, complete with an expressive co-driver to help keep you on track. Cars can be customised and are inspired by ‘90s models, while track location names include Dry Crumbs, Holzberg and Revontuli, giving some insight into what to expect. Leaderboard chasing will play a part too, although it isn’t clear if there’s an online component.

The developers promise nods to classic ‘90s racers, which should help it feel like a love letter to the genre.

“From day one, #DRIVE Rally struck a chord with players on PC thanks to its accessible, arcade-first gameplay and unmistakable throwback style,” states Michael Yum from PM Studios.

“Racing has always been a genre that shines on consoles, and bringing #DRIVE Rally to Xbox Series, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch – both digitally and in physical form – feels like the perfect way to celebrate competition, nostalgia and the joy of collecting great games,” they continued.

#DRIVE Rally is set to park up on 18th June. The aforementioned physical release will include an art book and stickers, which sadly aren’t of the bumper variety.