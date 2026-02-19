Kyukyoku TigerHeli – Toaplan Arcade Garage launches at the end of February

The M2 developed helicopter shooter collection Kyukyoku TigerHeli – Toaplan Arcade Garage launches digitally on 26th Feb. That’s next week!

It brings together Kyukyoku Tiger/Twin Cobra (1987) and Tiger-Heli (1985) with new on-screen overlays, easier difficulty modes, and extra arcade challenges. Toaplan’s 1991 brick based puzzler Teki Paki is being thrown in as a bonus download too.

The Kyukyoku TigerHeli – Console Ports + Get Star Pack, included with the physical release, will launch as DLC. True to its name, it adds the console versions of Tiger-Heli, Twin Cobra, and Kyukyoku Tiger, with formats including the PC Engine, NES, Famicom, Mega Drive and Genesis. This has a bonus game too, in the form of the 1986 beat’em up Get Star, aka Guardian.

Kyukyoku TigerHeli – Toaplan Arcade Garage is planned for PS4 and Switch. It’s hoped other entries in the M2ShotTriggers series will follow.