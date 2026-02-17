This week’s UK retail chart sees four new arrivals within the top ten, including Mario Tennis Fever

A price cut has helped EA Sports FC 26 hold onto the UK retail chart’s top spot, while also remaining no.1 in the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series and Switch charts.

It’s curious to see that the Super Bowl didn’t propel Madden NFL 26 back into the top 40. EA Sports NHL 26 did however return to the top 40 at #26. Or did it? This may actually be its debut as there’s no evidence to suggest it entered the top 40 at launch.

Those new arrivals, then. Despite a few less than glowing reviews, the Switch 2’s Mario Tennis Fever managed to enter at #2. Mario Kart World fell to #3, while THQ Nordic’s Reanimal – a co-op horror adventure from the Little Nightmares team – took #4.

Then at #5 it’s The Sims 4: Royalty & Legacy – the latest add-on for the life sim. It appears to have rejuvenated interest in the franchise, as The Sims 4: Enhanced by Nature and The Sims 4: Adventure Awaits re-enter at #27 and #29.

At #6 it’s SEGA’s multiformat Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties – another new release with divisive reviews. Pokémon Legends: Z-A fell to #7, Animal Crossing: New Horizons dropped from #5 to #8, Minecraft crept to #9, and then at #10 it’s the surprise return of Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon. A price drop appears to have benefited the mech shooter massively, especially on PC.

The PS5’s Nioh 3 has fallen from #3 to #15 during its second week on sale, while DRAGON QUEST VII Reimagined follows behind at #17.

In the single format charts, Reanimal took #2 in both the PS5 and Xbox Series top tens. Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties made #3 on PS5 and #9 on PC. As there’s no Switch 2 chart, it isn’t clear how well it performed on Nintendo’s latest.

We can however look at the chart for one of Nintendo’s older systems. The latest 3DS chart is a top five, with Metroid: Samus Returns at no.1, followed by Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan, Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth, DRAGON QUEST VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past, and Etrian Odyssey Untold: The Millennium Girl. This means two iterations of DRAGON QUEST VII feature within the UK retail charts this week. Fancy that.