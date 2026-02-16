Out this week: Styx: Blades of Greed, Star Trek: Voyager, Avowed, Manairons, Ys X: Proud Nordics, more

Rewinding to last week, Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition – which brings together five versions of the 1995 original – and the Mega Cat Studios developed 2D action adventure God of War Sons of Sparta launched during Sony’s State of Play Event. Both seem to be going down well with fans, although Rayman more so – and that’s even without the original music.
This week brings us Nacon’s goblin stealth adventure Styx: Blades of Greed, featuring vertically designed environments and new skills to master. If you haven’t played the previous two games in the series, a digital bundle is available for a tenner extra. There’s the strategic Star Trek: Voyager too, out on all formats including Switch 2, which takes inspiration from recent Star Trek games and has allegedly been in development since 2022.
The PS5 gains Obsidian’s first-person fantasy RPG Avowed, which first hit Xbox exactly a year ago. While it did gain mixed reviews at launch, the Metacritic eventually levelled out to a respectable 80%. Then on Switch and PS5 there’s the Nintendo DS RPG revival WiZmans World Re;Try, and NiS America’s high seas RPG Ys X: Proud Nordics.
Gear.Club Unlimited 3 meanwhile parks up on Switch 2 exclusively, set in Japan and featuring over 40 cars from Nissan, Subaru, Mazda and Honda. Can it become the Switch 2’s premier racer?
Other releases include surreal horror Backrooms Level X, the finger blasting first-person shooter Aerial_Knight’s Dropshot, comedic visual novel Death Match Love Comedy, the side-scrolling Book of Korvald, card based battler Death Howl, tactical high stakes gameshow Showgunners, magical 3D action platformer Manairons, and a re-release of the Mega CD’s black and white FMV boxing “game” Prize Fighter: Heavyweight Edition.
New multiformat releases
- Styx: Blades of Greed
- Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown
- Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition
- Aerial_Knight’s DropShot
- Backrooms Level X
- Death Match Love Comedy!
- Outpath
- Showgunners
- Manairons
- Horror Tale 2: 4k Remaster
- Under The Island
- The Stairwell
- Book of Korvald
- Baladins
New on PSN
- Ys X: Proud Nordics
- God of War Sons of Sparta
- Avowed
- WiZmans World Re;Try
- Console Archives Cool Boarders
- Console Archives NINJA GAIDEN II: THE DARK SWORD OF CHAOS
- Prize Fighter: Heavyweight Edition
- Mel The Space Cat
- Vampire Therapist
- LOVE ETERNAL
- Metro Sim Hustle
- Death Howl
- Park Ranger Simulator
New on Xbox Store
- KLETKA
- Hex Park
- HeadHunters
- Harvest Cafe
- Soulslinger: Envoy of Death
- Liquor Store Simulator
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Ys X: Proud Nordics – Deluxe Edition (Nintendo Switch 2)
- Gear Club Unlimited 3
- WiZmans World Re;Try
- Death Howl
- ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard
- Death Match Love Comedy!
- Calamity Angels: Special Delivery
- Bendy and the Ink Machine
- UFO 50
Next week: Resident Evil Requiem, Resident Evil Generation Pack (Switch 2), Tokyo Xtreme Racer, The Turrican Collection & TAITO Arcade 3 for Evercade, City Hunter, Tales of Berseria Remastered, Path of Mystery: A Brush with Death, Raiden Fighters Remix Collection, Fear Effect 2: Retro Helix, ICARUS: Console Edition, No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES (PS5), Pogui, Deep Space Shooter, WorldNeverland, Hunt the Night, Bread & Fred, and “Buy The Game, I Have a Gun” -Sheesh-Man.