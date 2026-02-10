City Connection’s shooter FZ: Formation Z prepares for take-off in June

Jaleco’s transforming mech arcade shoot’em up FZ: Formation Z – which managed to gain a following in the ’80s – is about to be revived for the modern era by Granzella (R-Type Final 2, Disaster Report 4) and Clear River Games has swooped in to secure digital and physical releases.

Curiously, it might be out before Granzella’s R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos – which was announced yonks ago.

The selling point here is the ability to switch between a fighter jet and mech, a la the SEGA Master System’s Transbot, allowing you to battle from the ground or take to the sky. Four firepower modules can be equipped, and new cosmetics unlocked, including stickers and colour schemes.

In addition to featuring five stages, FZ: Formation Z will return with a new soundtrack, a score attack mode, an enemy encyclopaedia, an artwork gallery, and a record of your accomplishments.

It’ll will launch physically on June 9th for Switch 2 and PS5. The digital release is due to same day for $29.99, coming to Xbox Series, Steam and the Epic Store as well as PS5 and Switch 2.

Here’s the explosion-packed trailer: