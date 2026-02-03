Physical retro collection ‘Aero The Acro-Bat Legacy + Sunsoft Lost Gems’ announced

Publisher Ratalaika re-released a handful of Sunsoft’s 16-bit titles throughout 2025, including the Aero The Acro-Bat trilogy. If you were a fan, you may be pleased to hear that a physical collection is planned for PS5 and Switch.

Due to be published by Spanish outfit SelectaPlay, Aero The Acro-Bat Legacy + Sunsoft Lost Gems will include the following:

Zero the Kamikaze Squirrel

Aero the Acro-Bat

Aero the Acro-Bat 2

Aero the Acro-Bat: Rascal Rival Revenge

Feudal Bros

Justice Ninja Casey

Rascal Rival Revenge is often referred to as a remake of the original Aero, remade to suit the GBA and take better advantage of the hardware. We awarded it a 6/10 but skipped over the rest.

Top-down brawler Feudal Bros is better known as Deae Tonosama: Appare Ichiban, first released on the Super Famicom in 1995 before gaining its first localisation in 2025. Justice Ninja Casey meanwhile, was also localised last year, likewise originally a Super Famicom action beat’em up.

Assuming these are the same versions Ratalaika released (their trademark features in the press images), they’ll include rewind tools, galleries, jukeboxes, and save states.

Pre-orders went live today. Amazon UK (affiliate link) reveals a £34.99 price tag.