Limited Run announces a Ren and Stimpy retro collection

This Friday sees the release of the Nickelodeon Splat Pack on Switch, PS5 and PC, bringing together a trio of ‘90s licensed games from the Mega Drive (Genesis) and SNES – with the best of the bunch present being Aaahh!!! Real Monsters. Sorry, GUTS fans.

If you’ve had your eye on this collection for a while, then you’ll no doubt be excited to hear that Limited Run have a Ren and Stimpy collection in the pipeline, again for PS5, Switch and PC.

Seven games from the early ‘90s are included:

The Ren and Stimpy Show: Space Cadet Adventures (Portable)

The Ren and Stimpy Show: Veediots! (16-Bit/Portable)

The Ren and Stimpy Show: Buckeroo$! (8-Bit/16-Bit)

The Ren and Stimpy Show: Time Warp (16-Bit)

The Ren and Stimpy Show: Fire Dogs (16-Bit)

THQ was the original publisher for the above on the NES, SNES and Game Boy – with Buckeroo$! being quite a late release for the NES. Time Warp appears to the best, although to be fair, most critics struggled to find positives. SEGA’s two tie-ins for the Mega Drive and Game Gear were better received but are sadly absent from this collection.

Limited Run has promised a rewind tool, a jukebox, and a museum with artwork and box scans. Pre-orders go live this Friday for physical releases, with the Classic Edition including a steel book and VHS slipcase, while the Collector’s Edition will feature mini cartridge replicas, trading cards, a soundtrack CD, an acrylic standee, and eight “crazy caps” – aka Pogs.

Ren & Stimpy Happy, Happy, Joy, Joy Collection, as it’s known, will also release digitally. Around the same time the physical editions ship would be our best guess – and there’s no solid date yet.