Two new Evercade cartridges announced for Feb 2026, including The Turrican Collection

Five new Evercade cartridges launched this month, including Rare and Activision collections, so it isn’t much surprise to see that the next batch isn’t due until February 2026.

The Turrican Collection from Factor 5 includes eight 16-bit run ‘n gunners, along with two bonus titles: Mega Turrican Score Attack and Super Turrican Score Attack. The full list reads as Turrican, Turrican II: The Final Fight, Turrican 3, Mega Turrican, Super Turrican 2, Mega Turrican Director’s Cut, Super Turrican, and Super Turrican Director’s Cut.

This series made its debut on the likes of the Amiga before gaining console conversions, hence the ‘Mega’ and ‘Super’ prefixes. Blaze refers to this collection as defintive.

Then there’s Taito Arcade 3, including Cadash, Cameltry, Crazy Balloon, Football Champ, Puzzle Bobble, Lunar Rescue, Qix, The Fairyland Story, and Zoo Keeper

While Crazy Balloon and Lunar Rescue may not hold up, the rest should be worth pumping countless imaginary quarters into. The maze-based Cameltry is something of a cult classic, and Zoo Keeper is bolstered by amusing sound-effects. You can’t go far wrong with Puzzle Bobble either.

Pre-orders for both are live from today. Here are the trailers:

Taito Arcade 3

The Turrican Collection