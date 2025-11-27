BUBBLE BOBBLE Sugar Dungeons, Picross S Capcom/SNK Classics, Schildmaid MX, and Dragon Ruins II hit the Switch

For a second time this month the Switch 2 finds itself caught between two major first-party titles, with Kirby Air Riders having just released and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond lined-up for next Thursday. Publishers aren’t too wary of Samus stealing the limelight it seems, as next week is looking like a corker for new releases.

This week? If you enjoy retro-style games, you’re well catered for. Behold a joyous spread.

Arc System Works are behind BUBBLE BOBBLE Sugar Dungeons, a slight departure for the bubble blowing franchise, placing players in randomised side-scrolling dungeons. Presumably to sweeten the deal, Saturn version of Bubble Symphony is being chucked in.

Not one but two Picross S puzzlers are due, titled PICROSS S CAPCOM CLASSICS edition and PICROSS S SNK CLASSICS ＆ NEOGEO edition, priced £16.19 each. Switch 2 compatibility allows for mouse support, while other features include a new time attack mode and a gallery.

Also, two modern Game Boy-style games imminent. Doki Monsters : Quest channels the GBC and is a lengthy monster battler with 140 critters and modern-day touches to speed up progress, while Glory Hunters is a top down Zelda-alike promising 20 hours of non-linear gameplay.

This week’s release from eastasiasoft is one of their bigger titles, with the horizontal space shooter Schildmaid MX due a retail release. The PC version from 2023, gained positive reviews, praised for its innovative ‘bullet absorbing’ mechanic. The online leaderboards should help extend replay value.

Kemco are also back with one of their more promising RPGs – Dragon Ruins II, a western style dungeon crawler viewed from first-person with 21 character classes. The £13.49 price tag seems very reasonable.

Then there’s QUByte’s Street Racer Collection – which includes the SNES, MD, MS-DOS and Game Boy versions of the mid-90s kart racer, but sadly not the PS1 or Saturn releases. We quite enjoyed the SNES version, available on a recent Evercade cart, but recall the MD version not being up to much due to console’s lack of Mode 7.

This week’s EGGCONSOLE release may be of note to some, being the MSX2’s PUYO PUYO from 1991. That said, from the sound of things this was one of the first entries in the puzzle series, and is consequently lacking most of its defining features. Our Arcade Archives re-release meanwhile is 1991’s Karate Blazers, a four player scrolling beat’em up by Video System.

Other new releases include an expanded re-release of 2020’s Bee Simulator – not to be confused with The Bee Hive, a 3D platformer 9 years in the making – the scrolling brawler BAD BOY BROTHER, high school horror visual novel Concealed, and the intergalactic mining adventure Star Ores Inc. Get back, Disney. You misheard.

New Switch eShop releases

PICROSS S CAPCOM CLASSICS edition – £16.19

Characters from retro CAPCOM console games are making an appearance in Nintendo Switch™’s Picross S series!

More than 40 titles are included!

Numerous nostalgic scenes from CAPCOM games, from 8-bit action and shooting games to 16-bit beat-’em-ups and THE original fighting game are available for discovery as pixel art illustrations.

Comes with the usual Picross S series puzzle modes: Picross, Mega Picross, Color Picross, and Clip Picross, as well as an Extra mode that features larger puzzles recreating famous scenes.

PICROSS S SNK CLASSICS ＆ NEOGEO edition – £16.19

Characters from SNK’s arcade and NEOGEO library are coming to the Picross S series for Nintendo Switch™!

50 titles are included—from arcade heroes of the past to iconic NEOGEO characters whose “100 Mega Shock” impact can still be felt in the modern day.

Comes with the usual Picross S series puzzle modes: Picross, Mega Picross, Color Picross, and Clip Picross, as well as an Extra mode that features larger puzzles recreating famous scenes.

This entry also has a new Time Attack mode where players must try to finish puzzles within a time limit. See how good you really are at Picross by aiming for the golden crown in every one of them!

Street Racer Collection (QUByte Classics) – £17.99

Combining the speed of an arcade racer with the brawling of a fighting game, this cult classic made its mark with its originality and its own dose of chaos and personality.

Race on tracks filled with obstacles and crazy settings (from Mount Rushmore to Transylvania), use special moves to knock out your rivals, and explore modes that go far beyond traditional racing.

Get ready to laugh, crash, accelerate, and fight for every corner.

Street Racer Collection is pure arcade fun, straight from the past to your screen.

Schildmaid MX – £17.99

Outnumbered and outgunned in deep space? No problem! Turn your enemies’ attacks into pure bullet heaven with your advanced Schildmaid technology and start collecting dangerous projectiles to power up your ship and score big! But when your shield runs out and danger time kicks in, you’d better switch up your strategy fast!

Schildmaid MX is a fresh and frenetic side-scrolling 2D shoot ’em up in which you pick 1 of 3 ferocious fighter spacecraft to wreak havoc on the invasion fleet that threatens your planet. Embark on multiple attack runs and strike fear into the hearts of your enemy. The best pilots are immortalized on the online leaderboards!

BUBBLE BOBBLE Sugar Dungeons – £34.99

When Bub wakes up… finding himself in a strange laboratory.

A mysterious person named “Dolchen” suddenly appears and asks him to take on a mission to retrieve the “treasure” that lies dormant in the dungeon and castle.

Bub loves adventure, so when he hears “treasure,” you bet he’s up for it!

And so begins Bub’s strange and sweet adventure.

EGGCONSOLE PUYO PUYO MSX2 – £5.39

This action puzzle game was released in Japan by COMPILE in 1991. Players control two-Puyo pairs, clearing them by connecting four or more of the same color horizontally or vertically. Piling Puyo to the top results in a game over. This title is the definitive action puzzle, featuring chain clears and nuisance Puyo attacks in versus mode.

Bee Simulator: The Hive – £22.49

See the world through the eyes of a bee! Explore a world inspired by Central Park as you gather pollen, evade threats, and build your own thriving beehive. This edition combines the original Bee Simulator with The Hive expansion, introducing new mechanics, game modes, and fresh as spring pollen content—all in one buzzing adventure, perfect for players of all ages.

Star Ores Inc. – £17.99

Star Ores Inc. is an intergalactic mining adventure that catapults you onto an abandoned space station in the middle of space. As a freshly minted entrepreneur, you begin your career in a world full of ores, machines, and galactic possibilities.

Dig through massive asteroids and extract rare minerals, which you refine into valuable high-tech products. With the help of specialized robots, conveyor systems, and automated machinery, you build an efficient production chain—from raw material extraction to sales.

EL COCO – £17.99

EL COCO is a 3D action roguelike that plunges you into a world of dreams, broken memories, and living nightmares. Descend into The Uncertain, a place as strange as it is dangerous, and fight to recover what you’ve lost—if you can trust your guide.

Concealed – £9.89

Concealed is a suspenseful school horror adventure based on real-life urban legends.

At Di Yingling High School, several girls mysteriously vanish.

Beneath the surface lies a truth wrapped in shadows.

Exchange student Meng Jiangnan is drawn into the mystery, step by step uncovering secrets buried deep within the campus.

The Remake reimagines the original’s chilling atmosphere with a striking black-and-white comic style, enhanced performances, and upgraded systems for a more immersive experience.

Detective Instinct: Farewell, My Beloved – £17.59

Detective Instinct: Farewell, My Beloved is a brand new mystery ADV/Visual Novel, in the style of classic adventure games from Japan. Investigate areas and interrogate witnesses on the path towards solving the mystery and uncovering a sinister conspiracy!

Gigabonk: Mega Survivors – £8.99

Get ready for the most addictive and chaotic survival experience on Nintendo Switch™! Gigabonk: Mega Survivors throws you into a vibrant, fast-paced world where only the strongest survive. Grow your character, dodge countless enemies, and unleash mega-powerful attacks to become the ultimate champion!

BAD BOY BROTHER – £12.79

When Renmaru Mido punches and kicks his way into that den of delinquents known as Doshu High School,

is he destined to become a legend, or to go down as just another martyr?

This isn’t some plain old belt scroller where you and a buddy fight against Yanki hordes. This is a totally evolved, sick beat ’em up, baby!

Aluna Rift – £4.29

The age of peace is on the brink of collapse. Diplomacy has failed. You must act before all is lost. Survive the danger, cleanse the rift, protect your world.

Aluna Rift is a challenging arcade space shooter with solo, co-op and PVP game modes. In the main game you will embark on a journey to hunt and destroy colossal bosses hidden in the depths of space. There is also an ‘Endless Survival’ mode akin to classic shoot ‘em ups, pitting your best scores against players from around the world.

Brotherhood – £8.99

You will face 24 huge and complex levels across 6 acts. Escape the prison by sneaking through a secret laboratory, sand dunes, and an ancient castle that holds thousands of years of Brotherhood history.

No one is with you. All you have is yourself. Your shotgun. Hordes of enemies. Animal rage and the desire to kill.

Destroy Them All!

Moonring DX – £11.69

You are Dreamless: free to choose your own destiny, to ask questions others dare not, or even become Archon yourself.

What will you do, Dreamless one?

Hypno Halo – £17.59

• Tackle 300+ handcrafted levels and 51 bonus challenges across 6 difficulties

• Immerse yourself in 90+ minutes of electronic and techno music

• Share controls with friends for co-op chaos

Glory Hunters – £8.99

Complete over 600 deeds, help townsfolk, explore dungeons, and defeat bosses to earn Glory Points, the main currency that unlocks new paths, upgrades, and companions.

Explore a vast world filled with secrets, mini-games, and quirky characters, and forge your own path through nonlinear gameplay and endless replay value.

TetroMosaic, UnicorN – £6.29

Shoot and align blocks perfectly to unlock the secret and spectacular illustrations.

Play at your own pace: pause each block to place it precisely or shoot them quickly to chain combos, fill the bar, and earn stars.

Test your ingenuity and train your mind!

The Bee Hive – £9.99

The Bee Hive is a colourful, hand-crafted 3D platformer inspired by the golden age of platforming classics. Built entirely by one developer over 9 years, this solo passion project is packed with charm, chaos and a surprising sting in its tail.

Samurai Shoguns Heart: Romance Among the Cherry Blossoms – £21.99

● Romance among the blossoms: Fall for noble samurais, each with his own past, scars, and secret longing for connection.

● Your choices decide his fate: Encourage his courage, challenge his loyalty, or confess your forbidden love. Every decision shapes your destiny together.

● A poetic journey through honor and passion: Experience the tension between duty, emotion, and the beauty of fleeting love.

Anime School Love: His Teacher Secret Lesson – £26.99

Step into a world where love, temptation, and fate collide.

A mysterious demon appears before you with a chilling challenge:

win the heart of your university professor… or be dragged into the depths of hell.

As your conversations grow more intimate, every word pulls you closer to him… and to the darkness that follows.

Will you surrender to the demon’s wicked game, or defy him and carve your own destiny?

MELON PARKER -We are Whatever Club!- £29.55

We are the Whatever Club!

The super-popular singing group “Melon Parker” is now in a visual novel game!

This is the youthful story you’ll experience together with MELON PARKER -We are Whatever Club!-

Doki Monsters : Quest – £11.69

Have you ever wanted to relive a cartridge-era adventure? Now’s your chance!

In Doki Monsters: Quest, you set out to find your missing childhood friend — teaming up with captured creatures, battling turn-by-turn, and pushing deeper into a dangerous open world.

Grow stronger, unlock new routes, and face off against Rangers and shady corporations that disturb the peace.

Emoji Rampage – Origins – £9.99

Emoji Rampage – Origins throws you into a chaotic, rogue-like first-person shooter where emojis aren’t just harmless faces — they’re deadly enemies.

Start each run by customizing your experience with unique modifiers: crank up the difficulty, make every emoji wear a ridiculous hat, or turn on bouncing mode for hilarious chaos. Then pick your unlocked arena — from The Bouncy Castle to Candy World or even outer space — each with its own hazards and interactive traps.

Egypt City Builder – £9.99

Embark on a grand journey to the era of the pharaohs in Egypt City Builder — a strategy and simulation game where you lead your people to prosperity along the fertile banks of the Nile. Build, trade, and fight for the glory of your kingdom.

HELL BLOOD: INFERNO RETRO SHOOTER – £9.99

Inspired by the golden age of ’90s shooters, HELL BLOOD combines classic fast-paced combat with modern roguelike progression and acrobatic movement. Every level is alive — shifting layouts, evolving enemies, and unpredictable encounters keep you on edge. Run, dash, double jump, wall-run, and unleash chaos in a storm of fire and fury.

Dragon Ruins II – £13.49

As an adventurer party based in the capital city of Isigwere, take on a wide range of quests—from small requests by townsfolk, like dealing with goblins, to the queen’s grand command to defeat the dragon that awakened in the underground ruins. Can you stop the world’s destruction and rise as the legendary hero?

Next week: Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, OCTOPATH TRAVELER 0, MARVEL Cosmic Invasion, Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Switch 2), Simogo Legacy Collection, Viewfinder, Old School Rally, Nightmare: The Lunatic, POPUCOM, Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny (Switch 2), Los Pingheros, Cats Ritual, BROK: The Brawl Bar, Couple Maker, Winterlight – Where silence says it all, Lonely Guardian, Speed Factor, 1st Homizio, and Sacrifice For Sale.