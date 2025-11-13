DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO, Atelier Ryza Secret Trilogy, Yakuza Kiwami 1&2, and Goodnight Universe hit the Switch

The Switch 2 has found itself between two major first-party releases, with Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment having just launched and Kirby Air Riders out next Thursday. Things might be patchy on the PS5 and Xbox this winter, but Switch owners are definitely “eating good” – and Metroid Prime 4 is still to come.

The Switch 2 gains another round of games this week, as it happens, although a few of these are available on the original Switch too. Specifically, Koei Temco’s re-releases of the Atelier Ryza: Secret Trilogy – available in a £73.99 bundle or £32.99 initially – Level-5’s anime football RPG revival INAZUMA ELEVEN: Victory Road, and Bandai Namco’s anime brawler DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO – influenced by the Budokai Tenkaichi series.

Then on Switch 2 exclusively there’s the positively reviewed Goodnight Universe – which stars a toddler with newfound physic abilities – and re-releases of Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 from SEGA, available in a £44.99 bundle or £24.99 on their lonesome. Already avaliable on Switch, Yakuza Kiwami features improved graphics and an enhanced frame rate, while Yakuza Kiwami 2 debuts with the bonus ”Majima Saga” scenario.

Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged launched yesterday on Switch 2 for £24.99, with an upgrade available to owners of the original for £4.99. This point ‘n click revival has 4K visuals and Joy-Con 2 mouse controls.

The original Switch sees quite a bit of action too, including a vastly belated re-release of Hitman: Absolution – which adds gyro controls and has a low £19.99 price tag – the pixel art buddy platformer Windswept, the ‘handy’ playful co-op adventure All Hands on Deck, and the cosy woodland survival game Winter Burrow. For those curious, Konami’s Galactic Warriors from 1985 is this week’s Arcade Archives re-release.

If that wasn’t enough, there’s the puzzle focused Metroidvania GIGASWORD, text-based puzzler Hymer 2000 – based around exploring an old computer interface – and the similar looking VIDEOVERSE, which is a narrative adventure influenced by gaming message boards of yore. A little bit of Miiverse has crept in too, if the screenshots are to go by.

New Switch eShop releases

Atelier Ryza Secret Trilogy Deluxe Pack £73.99 (or £32.99 each)

A definitive edition of the “Secret” series, “Atelier Ryza: Secret Trilogy DX,” complete with new stories, playable characters, and features.

This set features all three Secret series DX titles for a discounted price:

– “Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout DX”

– “Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy DX”

– “Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key DX”

Note:

– Each of the titles in this set can also be purchased separately. Be careful not to make duplicate purchases.

INAZUMA ELEVEN: Victory Road – £57.99

INAZUMA ELEVEN: Victory Road – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – £60.03

O smoldering clouds, let INAZUMA’s lightning split the sky!

The newest title in the hyperdimensional football RPG series “Inazuma Eleven” is finally here!

A new story featuring a new protagonist, over 5,400 characters to collect and train, as well as an intense competitive mode; there is no shortage of activities to enjoy!

Yakuza Kiwami & Yakuza Kiwami 2 Bundle – £44.99 (or £24.99 each) (Switch 2)

Yakuza Kiwami—the story that launched the epic series—features enhanced graphics, improved frame rates, and additional language support on Nintendo Switch™ 2.

Goodnight Universe – £16.99 (Switch 2)

From the creators of Before Your Eyes. You are Isaac, a 6-month-old baby, developing mysterious psychic powers. What you want most is to be loved and accepted by your family, but a secretive tech corporation wants you for their own. The game features an immersive “camera as controller” mode, expanding on the innovative use of camera-based technology that the development team is known for.

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO – £54.99

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO takes the legendary gameplay of the Budokai Tenkaichi series and raises it to whole new levels. Become a super warrior and experience the earth-shaking, limit-breaking power of Dragon Ball battles!

Hitman: Absolution – £19.99

Branded a traitor and hunted by the Agency he once served, Agent 47 returns to Nintendo Switch™ in lethal form.

Stalk your targets through elaborate environments designed to reward both quick thinking and patient planning. Strike silently from the shadows, or let your silverballers do the talking — whatever your approach, each of Absolution’s 20 missions is a contract killer’s happy hunting ground that invites exploration, experimentation and improvisation.

WINDSWEPT – £17.99

Don’t be fooled by its cute charm! The journey home won’t be an easy one!

Windswept is a love letter to a period of gaming where collectathon platformers reigned supreme, trying again was the norm, and players only had a game manual to guide them.

There are over 40 stages to explore, each with their own set of hidden collectibles, bonus challenges and quirky obstacles to overcome… or fall victim to!

All Hands on Deck – £11.99

Play together as Lefty and Righty!

In this playful and wholesome adventure, all the plushies in the day-care have gone missing! You get to play as the hands of each kid searching for their furry friends in their own fantasy worlds. Can you find out who or what caused this strange event? Jump, Snip, Grab, Punch and High-Five your way through three worlds filled with puzzles, secrets and challenges!

Mistonia’s Hope -The Lost Delight- – £44.99

Pursue your quest for revenge… or romance.

Conceal your identity as you seek to punish those who have taken your family and home.

Are the nobles you meet protecting the kingdom of fairies, or do they have ulterior motives?

GIGASWORD – £12.79

Balance the weight of the GIGASWORD, battling between brain and brawn in this action-puzzle metroidvania where the might of the sword will determine all. As tensions rise in Thoenhart, a city plagued by famine and disease, the humans within set their hopes on a final solution: invade the ancient tower Nestrium, slay the Nocturne, and take the God Crystal, Gnosis, for themselves. Said to grant prosperity to those who wield it, Gnosis has been long sought after by humanity for generations. However, upon raiding its resting place, the disturbance of this ancient power awakens an evil capable of destroying the very fabric of reality. Can Ezra reach the top of the Nestrium in time to stop this cataclysm, or will humanity’s ignorance lead the world to its doom?

Sin Slayers: Reign of The 8th – £17.59

Seven Deadly Sins. Have you heard about the 8th?

Sin Slayers: Reign of the 8th is a dark RPG Roguelite where every choice shapes your fate. Lead a party of cursed heroes through monster-infested lands, survive tactical turn-based battles, and confront the nightmare born from humanity’s sins.

Pyramid Quest 2 – £7.19

Pyramid Quest 2 is an exploration and treasure-hunting game inspired by classic platform games. The goal is to find the three parts of an artefact and open the gate to the next level while collecting diamonds and coins.

In this adventure, the player finds himself in a pyramid in the jungle surrounded by dense vegetation.

Traps, obstacles, and enemies from old days make the quest very dangerous and challenging. 3D graphics packed in a nice graphics style, great 2.5D levels and proven gameplay gives you hours of fun.

Wildkeepers Rising – £8.99

Wildkeepers Rising is a whimsical action-RPG roguelite set in a beautiful hand-drawn world that combines the power curve of bullet heaven games with the compulsive fun of a creature collector.

Sokomine – £4.49

Grab your helmet and pickaxe, because Sokomine just got explosive! Every puzzle is a mix of brains and blasts. Push mining carts stuffed with dynamite straight into meteors, blow them to pieces, and collect the shiny crystals hiding inside.

Bomb Kitten – £4.49

Play as Bomb Kitten, a cunning black cat in a red cape, in this old-school action puzzler! Blast through grid-based stages, outsmart enemies, and use bombs to clear paths—but watch for spikes and traps.

Collect hidden items, master 50 explosive challenges, and reach the exit ladder to escape these labyrinthine halls!

Hymer 2000 – £4.49

Hymer 2000 is an interactive text-based puzzle game. You can converse freely with a computer named Hymer, without being confined to a fixed set of text options. The game features an open-ended search function that allows you to enter any keyword to locate conversational logs between Hymer and others. Throughout this process, you will uncover new keywords, gather clues, collect “faces,” and ultimately unveil the secret Hymer has been guarding before shutting it down once and for all.

The Hollow Lighthouse – £7.19

The Hollow Lighthouse is a story-driven survival horror game that drops you on a remote, forgotten island off the Romanian coast. You’re an electrician sent to fix the lighthouse—but soon realize the light is the only thing keeping you safe.

Wander through thick pine forests, climb eerie cliffs, and explore abandoned buildings scattered across the island. Strange figures lurk in the woods. An unsettling old keeper watches from the shadows. And something else… something not quite human… is following you.

CYCLIA JOURNEY – £6.69

This title, CYCLIA JOURNEY, is a 2D puzzle action game set in a geometric world where everything is governed by the “The Law of Replication & Re-creation”

Players act as a spirit of this world, but the space they can move through is extremely limited. With the power to replicate, connect and rebuild, players can create new areas, reach places they couldn’t access before, obtains keys, and progresses through the stages.

Our vision is to build a unique game where, by immersing themselves in a world built on cycles, players awaken to the hidden patterns that quietly exist in reality..

Bibi Blocksberg – Big Broom Race 4 – £17.99

Bibi Blocksberg and her friends are taking to the air again!

Get ready for new, turbulent tracks and lots of broomstick action. Experience hair-raising races through spooky Transylvania, the mysterious Orient, and the untamed prehistoric world. Whether solo or with 4 players – this adventure will be as wild as a witch!

I’ll be Brave, Tomorrow – £9.99

A first-person narrative adventure game, telling the story of a sick child playing a 2D platformer. Made in partnership with Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity!

Catnigma – £4.49

Catnigma is a magical puzzle game where you control a flying cat on a quest to satisfy its endless hunger for fish. The cat moves continuously in the chosen direction until it hits an obstacle, and it’s up to you to use your wits and magical tricks to collect every fish in the level.

Fida Puti Samurai – £11.69

What is your happy place?

Maybe it’s a bedroom. A calm place in the open. Your bathroom. Or maybe… your personal computer?

During times of need, a programmer developed a virtual cozy experience for his girlfriend.

It was a warm, isolated wood cabin on the snowy alps. With a chill-out music playing on the background, a nice place to say for a while…

… if not by a system bug on the basement, showing a hidden path to another world.

Smack it! PUNCH CHAMPION – £4.30

Choose from over 10 different partners who will block your punches!

Team up with your favorite character and become the ultimate champion!

Horror Tale 3: The Witch – £9.99

Explore five eerie, handcrafted locations that reveal the haunting past of a disturbed child kidnapper. Use your mind to solve chilling puzzles, find hidden objects, and piece together clues that will uncover what really happened in this quiet, snowy town. But danger is everywhere—and Wanda will do whatever it takes to stop you.

VIDEOVERSE – £12.99

Relive the days of past social gaming networks in VIDEOVERSE, a decision-based narrative adventure focusing on character development, friendship and love.

As Emmett, a young video game fan and aspiring artist, dive into this fictional video game era, where the Kinmoku Shark gaming system and its online social network, Videoverse, were still popular. Strengthen Emmett’s friendships, share fan art and browse the lively gaming communities. Make decisions that will change how Emmett grows, his approach to Videoverse and, ultimately, the final outcome!

Will your actions help Videoverse thrive, or will you get caught up in teenage drama, video game fandoms and corporate conspiracies?

Winter Burrow – £17.59

Winter Burrow is a survival game you play at your own pace. Customize your character, decorate your burrow and choose a path that fits your play style. This story is yours to tell.

Next week: Kirby Air Riders, INDIKA, SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide, Neon Inferno, Demonschool, Samurai Academy: Paws of Fury, Terrifier: The ARTcade Game, Squirrel with a Gun, R-Type Delta: HD Boosted, A Game About Digging A Hole, BOSSGAME: The Final Boss Is My Heart, As I Began to Dream, Kiosk, Summer Unpacked, Forestrike, Morsels, Fantasy Aquarium, Revival: Recolonization, ZOMBIE DISASTER DRILL, The Great Rebellion: Edition 2084, Desert Race Adventures, StarLightRiders: HyperJump, Secrets of Blackrock Manor – Escape Room, and The Last Shot Arcades.