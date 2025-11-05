Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, Dinkum, Strike Force Heroes, House Fighters, and Motördoom hit the Switch

If you’re looking for something a little different, this week’s line-up of new Switch eShop releases has you covered, with plenty of offbeat curios.

There’s a new major Switch 2 release as well, in the form of the Koei Tecmo developed Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment. What began as a mere Dynasty Warriors spin-off has more or less carved its own sense of personality, with Age of Imprisonment offering co-op and a story that sees Princess Zelda and King Rauru battle for ancient Hyrule, with Zelda – who has arrived from the future – also seeking a way home. Look out for it on Thursday for around £60.

The only other new release for Switch 2 is Overcooked! 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition from Team17, which sees a resolution bump to 4K and adds Game Share and camera features for multiplayer. It’s available for £24.99 or as a £7.99 upgrade for owners of the Switch version.

After arriving to rave reviews on PC, Australian outback life sim Dinkum comes to the original Switch, featuring farming, foraging, fishing, bug hunting and mining. Over time, entire towns can be created by your own hand. Animal Crossing fans would do well to take a look as it’s appears to be an ample timewaster.

Then on the more eccentric side of things there’s the cartoony military focused arena brawler Strike Force Heroes – which also gained positive reviews on PC – the toy plane based indoor aerial combat sim House Fighters: Total Mess, and Motördoom – an extreme sports sim with a satanic twist and roguelike elements. Think THPS meets Quake.

We can also expect annual karaoke update Let’s Sing 2026, the self-explanatory Hello Kitty and Friends: Freeze Tag Party (it’s a tag-based party game!), the Hero Quest inspired Dark Quest 4, the anomaly detecting Dollmare, an EGGCONSOLE release of the top-down 1985 RPG MUGEN NO SHINZOU II, and eastasiasoft’s Japanese culture inspired pixel art shooter Twilight Parade: Moonlit Mononoke – which we didn’t think too much off, lacking even the most basic of features.

This week’s Arcade Arcade re-release may be of note to retro fans, being Namco’s 3D tank battler Tokyo Wars from 1996, featuring a new time attack mode.

Next week is looking heavily RPG centric, featuring three Atelier Ryza games, two Yakuza re-releases for Switch 2, and Bandai Namco’s footie focused INAZUMA ELEVEN: Victory Road.

New Switch eShop releases

Dinkum – £17.99

Plant crops, raise animals, and build your dream farm, or roam the island catching fish and bugs at your own pace.

With changing seasons and weather affecting how your crops grow, every day brings a new challenge. Slip on your flip-flops to hunt for rare fish, bugs, or ores. Every moment becomes a special adventure.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment – £58.99

Experience the epic battles of the Imprisoning War first-hand in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, only for Nintendo Switch 2.

Step on to the battlefield as Princess Zelda, King Rauru, and other legendary heroes as you fight to reclaim your homeland. Live the story of the Demon King Ganondorf’s invasion, and uncover ancient truths that were only glimpsed in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Let’s Sing 2026 with UK Hits – £44.99

The global karaoke party returns with Let’s Sing 2026, your ultimate ticket to fun-filled nights and unforgettable performances.

Whether you’re warming up your vocal cords solo, teaming up in duets, or competing with friends, Let’s Sing 2026 delivers an unbeatable playlist, and endless entertainment!

Featuring 35 chart-topping songs there’s something for everyone—from modern hits to timeless classics.

Arcade Archives Tokyo Wars

TOKYO WARS” is an action shooter released by NAMCO LIMITED (current Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.)

in 1996. Join the tank unit of the Green force or the White force and engage in battle through realistic city streets. Destroy or be destroyed—the war for Tokyo begins now!

Strike Force Heroes – £22.49

Strike Force Heroes is an oldschool arena shooter rebuilt with modern mechanics with full co-operative and PvP online multiplayer. It melds over the top action with epic story-telling in this intense remake of the hit Flash game.

Fight in lush forests, on speeding trains, and atop crashing airplanes, customizing your soldiers with different weapons, skills, and upgrades! Strike Force Heroes has been completely reimagined from the ground-up featuring an expanded campaign with full voice acting, animated cutscenes, challenges, and a brand new loot system.

Tiny Lands 2 – £9.99

Tiny Lands 2 brings finding the differences to the next level! Dioramas mix photorealistic daily objects in 3D, explore from any angle stunning visual scenes with a real sense of handcrafting, and enjoy beautiful experiences with a refreshing visual aesthetic to relax and chill.

HELLO KITTY AND FRIENDS: FREEZE TAG PARTY – £39.99

Hello Kitty and Friends: Freeze Tag Party is an action game where popular Sanrio characters play an exciting game of tag in a magical world! Choose to be either the Challenger (runner) or the Hunter (chaser) and enjoy thrilling tag matches using each character’s magical skills.

Collect Jewels as you play to unlock new characters and dress them up in a variety of adorable outfits. Take on over 70 different missions for an even greater challenge!

Step into a dreamlike magical world and enjoy unforgettable moments with all your favorite characters.

The Visitor Effect – £9.99

You are R3D, an alien robot trapped in a strange simulation. You don’t know who’s pulling the strings—or why—but something feels off. Every move you make might lead you closer to the truth… or deeper into the deception. How far are you willing to go to break free?

Dark Quest 4 – £16.99

Dark Quest returns with its fourth installment – a turn-based strategy adventure inspired by the legendary HeroQuest board game. Enter a realm of perilous dungeons, cunning traps, and powerful magic as you lead your party of heroes against the forces of the Dark Sorcerer.

Biped 2 – £16.75

Biped 2 is the sequel of the exciting game about two charming bipedal robots, Aku and Sila, who rely on each other and embark on incredible adventures side by side. Dive into the groovy co-op action-adventure game, full of puzzles, friendship, support, and fun!

After brave bipeds had reactivated all the beacons on Earth, they received a strange signal from a faraway planet. This can mean only one thing – someone is calling out for help! Now, our mechanical friends are determined to prove themselves and help those in need across the Galaxy. Become a hero and save the planet in distress. After all, even the tiniest robots are capable of great deeds!

Final Frontier Story – £11.69

Build your very own warm and friendly intergalactic city in the cold vacuum of space!

Expect close encounters of the third, fourth, and maybe even fifth kind!

Aim to become the most desirable city in the galaxy by developing land so you can build shops and bases for your residents to live in comfort.

Mage Arena: Voice of Power – £7.19

In Mage Arena: Voice of Magic, every battle is fought not with buttons, but with your own voice. Speak with precision, command mystical forces, and watch as your words shape reality in the arena. Your voice is the key to unleashing devastating attacks, shielding yourself from harm, and bending the fight to your will.

Timore 6: The Cadaver – £2.69

The Cadaver is a prequel chapter in the story of Timore 6, showing more about Rosa and how it all started.

The surreal story is a mix of survival horror and psychological atmospheric exploration, weird creatures lurk around here, the mannequins that always look at you and the cryptic and dark backstory of Timore 6 gets more answers as well as new mysteries.

NYAZ ~ OPERATION: OCCUPY HOUSE OF KOBAYASHI ~ – £7.69

Utilize class-specific skills like Samurai, Ninja, and Bishop to conquer dungeons. Expand the fun of exploration and battle.

Outlanders – £8.50

Welcome to the Outlands! A faraway place where work is hard but rewarding, where people dream big but stay grounded, where friends become family, and settlements become cities.

You will follow the story of a cast of lovable, eccentric, and (mostly) well-intentioned town leaders, as they pursue their dreams and whims, while their paths slowly start to intertwine in surprising, often humorous, sometimes heart-warming ways. It’s up to you to use the extensive catalog of tools and buildings at your disposal to guide them towards their goals.

Boxes: Lost Fragments – £13.49

Inspired by the cryptic atmosphere, intricate machinery, and smooth controls of the best room escape games, we have created a diverse set of original puzzle levels that will test your resolve and skills to navigate this mysterious and compelling journey. Each level is beautiful, unique, and a true delight to explore and figure out.

Chronoquartz – £8.99

You’ll need to use the knowledge gained from previous loops to progress further in the game. This will allow you to open coded doors, take secret passages, know the location of objects, and discover the fastest paths to reach your destination.

Dollmare – £4.49

Carefully inspect each doll for strange defects or eerie behavior. Spot every anomaly, from subtle flaws to unsettling movements, and ensure that only the ‘safe’ dolls make it through.

My Cozy Aquarium – £9.89

Feed your finned pals, polish their glassy castle, and keep the waters sparkling—because happy fish = happy you! Collect 300+ quirky swimmers, unlock magical tanks, play cozy mini‑games, and decorate your perfect underwater paradise.

Of Blades & Tails – £13.49

A turn-based RPG that is action-oriented but rewards a thoughtful approach. Explore a fantastic land populated by different animal tribes. Follow the main story or hunt for treasures in ancient ruins and mysterious dungeons. Develop your character and gain powerful equipment.

Last Order – £17.59

An abandoned Automata ‘Yukiwari’ awakens at the end of the sewers, in a graveyard of discarded Automata. Having lost her memory, she still embarks on a journey to reclaim the light her heart longs for – the ‘Last Order.’

‘Last Order’ is a 2D action game with pixel art graphics and high difficulty. Utilize a variety of wire actions to recover the Last Order in a devastated world.

Square Brothers – £4.99

Two sly siblings, one crazy platforming heist- ready to steal everything that shines?

Team up with two green-skinned burglar brothers on a quest for glittering gold. Switch between the tall, lanky thief to reach elevated platforms, and his short, stocky accomplice to slip under narrow gaps. Only by using their unique shapes together can you collect every shiny treasure, snag the key, and escape to the exit.

Are you cunning enough to clear 40 brain-teasing levels of puzzle-platformer mayhem?

Celestial Fall – £9.99

In this game, you follow the protagonist who initially fell from heaven back into the sky. The game is a unique combination of a third-person platformer and a light-hearted exploration game with an almost philosophical story-telling. It is highly stylized and surprises with breathtaking environments, a surreal world full of beauty and grace, and a couple of small environmental puzzles that blend perfectly into the peaceful yet stunning environments. Will you be able to make it back into heaven? Find it out.

EGGCONSOLE MUGEN NO SHINZOU II PC-8801 – £5.39

This is a role-playing game released in Japan by XTAL SOFT in 1985. After escaping the Mugen Realm in the previous title, the protagonist supposedly returned home but instead found themselves in Elder Einh, a different world. Thus, they must embark on another adventure to return.

Like its predecessor, the game features top-down exploration and encounter-based, command battles. However, symbol-based enemy encounters now let players evade foes and progress.

Mission: Mars – £13.49

In Mission: Mars, you are the last line of defense for Earth’s colonies on the Red Planet. Armed with customizable weapons, explosives, and survival gear, you must face endless waves of hostile alien creatures determined to wipe out humanity.

Set up mines, unleash devastating explosives, and fight through intense Martian landscapes. Every wave pushes your skills to the limit — can you survive the chaos and bring peace to Mars?

With fast-paced FPS action, explosive gameplay, and an atmosphere inspired by sci-fi survival shooters, Mission: Mars delivers an adrenaline-fueled fight for the future of mankind.

Picronix – £6.29

Relax and engage your mind with these relaxing logic puzzles. Solve the number clues to reveal hidden pixel art pictures. Solving each row and column brings you closer to the final image. Enjoy the perfect blend of calm and challenge. A lot unique puzzles await you. They’re perfect for a quick break or a long session. Train your brain and find your inner peace.

SHARK SIEGE – TOGETHER SURVIVAL – £7.99

Survive the relentless siege of the deep in SHARK SIEGE – TOGETHER SURVIVAL, where the vast ocean is your enemy and courage is your strongest ally. Navigate treacherous waters and keep your ship afloat while a massive, menacing shark relentlessly hunts you.

House Fighters: Total Mess – £6.99

House Fighters: Total Mess is a PvE aerial arcade shooter where toy planes battle in everyday spaces. Weave between furniture, lamps, and engage in fast-paced dogfights in a vibrant, nostalgia-filled world. No complicated controls, just pure, lighthearted aerial chaos.

Twilight Parade: Moonlit Mononoke – £5.49

Crash the yokai party in Twilight Parade: Moonlit Mononoke! Play as the uninvited oni twins and their friends in this bullet-hell shooter with vibrant pixel art.

Choose from four unique characters, each with distinct abilities and assistants, then blast through 5 chaotic stages across Japan. Dodge enemy swarms, battle massive bosses, and get revenge in style!

Motördoom – £15.29

Perform gnarly tricks while defeating grotesque monsters and upgrade your character with demonic offerings to become ever more powerful.

Next week: INAZUMA ELEVEN: Victory Road, Goodnight Universe, Atelier Ryza Secret Trilogy Deluxe Pack, Yakuza Kiwami & Yakuza Kiwami 2 Bundle, DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO, WINDSWEPT, Bomb Kitten, Sokomine, I’ll be Brave Tomorrow, CYCLIA JOURNEY, and Bibi Blocksberg – Big Broom Race 4.