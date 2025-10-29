Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, Two Point Museum, Majogami, Simon the Sorcerer, and Silver Bullet hit the Switch

The next major Switch 2 release, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, is only a week away. If you’re after something to keep your fingers busy until then, plenty of rotary telephones are available on eBay. Failing that, the Switch 2 gains four new releases this week.

Three of these are also available on the original Switch, presumably due to them focusing heavily on 2D visuals. The outlier is SEGA’s time consuming Two Point Museum, launching at a modest £24.99. Nintendo Life awarded this belated Switch 2 iteration an 8/10 but did note the peculiar omission of mouse support. Likewise, we gave the Xbox Series version an 8/10 at launch, praising the vast amount of content.

On both Switches are Square-Enix’s DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake, the Atari published Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection, and Inti Creates’ 2D platformer Majogami – starring a girl who can cut gods like paper. This isn’t to be confused with Hirogami, released a few months ago by Bandai Namco.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection offers a mixture of arcade, console and handheld games along with documentary features. While we don’t doubt that the arcade and MD/SNES games hold up well, we’re slightly concerned about the GBA games and the PS1 spin-offs Mythologies: Sub Zero and Special Forces. These didn’t review well at launch, especially Mythologies which gained review scores as low as 1/10. Save states should at least make it more palatable.

Square-Enix’s pixel art RPG bundle is up against Bandai Namco’s Tales of Xillia Remastered, which has improved graphics, auto-saves, the ability to toggle encounters, early access to the shop, and more. It’s out Friday for £34.99.

Then there’s Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home Special Edition – the latest in the farming, fishing and foraging series, now with a hover scooter for faster traversal – the restaurant managing sci-fi RPG lite Space Chef, and Microid’s Asterix & Obelix – Mission Babylon, with co-op play and twenty stages spread over four worlds.

It’s a good week for retro inspired titles. Simon the Sorcerer Origins sees the classic comical Amiga/PC point and clicker return, gaining a positive review from GameSpew. That’s joined by the fun arcade-style single screen platformer Halloween 1985 (which we reviewed yesterday), the pixel art horror themed shooting gallery Silver Bullet, City Connection’s Formation Z revival Final Formation, and an untranslated EGGCONSOLE release of Riverhill Soft’s detective sim KISS OF MURDER. This week’s Arcade Archives re-release, meanwhile, is the 1984 shooter SCION.

Other new releases include the 3D puzzle-platformer Hannah, the India-set investigative adventure Detective Dotson – which was also made in India – and the 2D Metroidvania Toziuha Night: Order of the Alchemists.

Two Point Museum – £24.99 (Switch 2)

As fledgling curators, you have the task of designing and refining your very own museums to create the ultimate guest experience. Coordinate Experts on far-flung expeditions to discover new Exhibits, generating Buzz to entice droves of knowledge-hungry guests who will expect top info-tainment if they’re to leave impressed. This is all while you keep your Exhibits safe, rooms clean, staff happy… and children off the dinosaur bones.

Majogami – £32.39

Majogami – £32.39 (Switch 2)

Majogami stars Shiroha, a young woman who has lost her memory, who travels alongside Shiori, her father who has been turned to paper. With her katana, “Kamikiri”, in hand, she travels through a bizarre world and cuts through the horrors she finds there in this 2D character action platformer.

DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake – £49.99

DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake – £59.99 (Switch 2)

DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake is a stunning reimagining of the first two legendary adventures in the Erdrick trilogy, brought together in one package.

(Players can play either DRAGON QUEST I or II whenever they want by selecting their preferred title on the game’s start screen.)

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection – £41.99

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection – £41.99 (Switch 2)

Experience the legendary origins of the franchise with the iconic arcade classics that started it all—alongside a curated selection of most-loved home versions and rare, fan-favorite releases—a celebration of the franchise’s groundbreaking legacy.

Asterix & Obelix – Mission Babylon – £28.99

This time, our heroes leave their beloved village for a long journey through the Parthian Empire, a faraway kingdom under threat from Roman invasion. Their mission? To save Monipehni, the King of the Parthians, who has fallen victim to a deadly poison brewed by Bahmbuhzeli, a treacherous sorcerer allied with Caesar.

Along the way, they will need to gather the ingredients for the antidote while fending off fierce Roman legionaries. They will also lend a hand to local villagers in exotic and enchanting landscapes.

Thanks to their courage, their legendary resourcefulness and plenty of well-placed slaps, Asterix and Obelix will push back the invaders and prove that the indomitable Gauls are unbeatable, no matter how far from home they may be!

Tales of Xillia Remastered – £34.99

Experience Tales of Xillia, remastered for the first time ever.

Dive into the magnificent world of Rieze Maxia as either Jude Mathis, an aspiring medical student from the capital, or Milla Maxwell, a mysterious woman accompanied by four powerful spirits.

Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home Special Edition – £35.99

Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home Special Edition invites you to leave behind the hustle and bustle of city life for the charm and simplicity of Alba Village — your childhood hometown. Nestled among lush greenery and sparkling rivers, Alba is known for its fresh-caught fish, delicious homegrown veggies, and warm-hearted community.

But Alba has seen better days. With a dwindling population and an aging community, the village is in need of a fresh start. It’s up to you to breathe new life into Alba and transform it into a thriving, welcoming place once again. Reconnect with old friends, meet new faces, and help turn this quiet village into a lively haven for tourists and future residents alike!

Are you up for the challenge?

Space Chef – £11.39

A three-course meal of an adventure: restaurant manager, light survival RPG, and life sim, all set in the zany universe of the Horseshoe Nebula. As the galaxy’s (soon to be) premiere chef, it’s up to you to seek out the finest ingredients from alien planets, cook delicious dishes, and serve them to customers in the comfort of your fully-customisable space trailer.

Simon the Sorcerer Origins – £22.49

Experience the Magical World like never before in Simon the Sorcerer Origins, the highly anticipated prequel to the cult classic Point-and-Click adventure series. In this new adventure, Simon, the most sarcastic wizard in video game history, returns to reveal secrets and stories from his past!

Halloween 1985 – £4.49

Step into the arcade-era thrill of Halloween 1985!

When monsters steal Pumpkman’s pumpkins on Halloween night, it’s up to you to get them back! Dash through 5 vibrant, quirky levels, outsmarting classic foes like Dracula, The Mummy, and The Witch. Jump, dodge, and battle your way to their lairs, then take on the big boss in a final showdown!

With 3 game modes, a retro chiptune soundtrack, and high-score chasing just like the golden age, this pixel-art platformer delivers fast-paced, nostalgic fun.

Can you reclaim all the pumpkins and become a legend?

Hannah – £17.99

Explore, feel, and choose your path across a VHS-styled dreamworld with multiple endings.

Hannah has lost her favorite doll and now has to face a surreal and enigmatic world shaped by her own mind and her memories of the 1980s, a world where every shadow hides a secret.

In this atmospheric 3D puzzle-platformer, you must explore mysterious settings, solve intriguing challenges, and confront your worst childhood fears in an immersive and unforgettable experience where every decision determines the ending of the story.

Detective Dotson – £12.99

I’m Dotson. I used to be an actor, but now I’m a detective. One day, I stumbled upon a mysterious case related to my father’s sudden death. At first, it was a simple investigation, but as I followed the clues, I realized everything was connected.

Explore a vibrant modern-day city in India, where 2D and 3D art styles blend seamlessly. Stroll past food carts, dance stages, and busy bazaars, soaking up the sights, sounds, and spirit of India. Every street corner holds a potential lead, a valuable item, or an unexpected encounter.

D.C. Re:tune – £53.09

The pinnacle of school romance adventures, “D.C.~Da Capo~” returns in full force with a complete remake!

Bokeh Adventure – £9.99

Randy dreams of becoming a great photographer. To help him, his grandfather lends him his camera, promising that he can keep it if he proves he’s ready.

Explore a world full of challenges that you can overcome by using your camera in creative ways. Earn photographer badges by collecting film rolls in each level and show that you have what it takes to succeed.

But remember, the camera is just a tool, what truly matters is your creativity!

Final Formation – £13.49

This new title carries on the spirit of Formation Z as the second entry in the “Final Series”, reimagined with a fresh interpretation and worldview.

Co-developed by City Connection and Happy Meal, and featuring an intense comic story by manga artist U-Watari,

The thrill is reborn—now with evolved gameplay and visuals!

Cauldron – £12.99

Cauldron is a game about exploration, battling monsters, and leveling up your party through minigames. Gather resources to upgrade minigames, heroes, abilities, and more! Play as Nyx, a young witch cast into this darkness-covered world. Discover the truth and find new allies to help you on your journey!

Dungeon Minesweeper – £5.39

A mystical adventure in the depths of dungeons awaits you! An engaging puzzle based on classic Minesweeper, enhanced with RPG elements in stylish pixel art graphics. The game offers captivating gameplay where numerical clues on dungeon floors help you navigate safely and avoid deadly traps. Tactical combat allows you to engage enemies with magic and weapons or choose strategic retreat depending on the situation. Compelling quests lead you through mission completion to uncover the secrets of dark depths. Two game modes provide a choice between story campaign and free play mode. You’ll face tests of wit, survival in dangerous dungeons, and discovery of secrets hidden in the darkness!

Asfalia: The Cranky Volcano – £8.99

In this moving and whimsical adventure game, explore Asfalia, a magical world threatened by a volcano. Join Charlie as you meet amazing characters, solve fun puzzles, and collect beautiful stickers along the way! A captivating story-driven game suitable for all ages.

Asfalia is the perfect adventure game for children, designed to be accessible, fun and cozy. A perfect family-friendly moment to live together.

Asfalia: Panic at the Mansion – £14.99

The sequel to Asfalia: The Cranky Volcano is out, wit the same qualities, bigger, better and outrageously fun.

A spooky shadow is on the loose within Asfalia. Join Charlie and flamboyant sidekick Lilly in their search of four adorable missing puppies. Meet amazing characters, solve fun puzzles, and collect beautiful stickers along the way! Chase the shadows away in a captivating story-driven game suitable for all ages.

Asfalia is the perfect adventure game for children, designed to be accessible, fun and cozy. A perfect family-friendly moment to live together.

Train Delux 2026 Kurakyu – £17.09

Drive the popular “Kurakyu Railway” trains used by a YouTuber with over 60,000 subscribers! Explore original maps and chase your railway dreams.

Experience a new dimension in railway simulation — dive in now!

Lucky Hunter – £5.39

After the catastrophe, the world became devastated, monsters roamed freely, crops could no longer grow. People had to rely on hunters to obtain the necessary water and food. It is said that all the disasters originated from a demon king. The legendary lucky hunter set out to hunt the demon king but never returned…

Under the old village chief’s guidance, a young hunter, carrying chess pieces with magical power, set off on a hunting journey along the path once taken by the legendary hunter, bearing the hopes of the entire village. Become the lucky hunter who grows stronger with each battle, builds a unique deck, embarks on strange hunting journeys, and conquers powerful prey from forests, swamps, and volcanic regions to save this world on the brink of crisis!

As a lucky hunter who grows stronger with each battle, building a powerful deck, embarking on a unique journey of hunting, and conquering mighty prey from forest, swamp, desert, volcano and snow mountain.

Greek Tragedy – £14.39

Greek Tragedy is a retro-styled indie survival horror game with puzzle elements. Help Amy keep her life on the college campus overrun by cultists and maybe save her relationship in the process. Nostalgic 90s 3D aesthetics included.

Releaseburg – £8.99

Enter the relentless world of Releaseburg, a rogue-like survival shooter set in a post-apocalyptic city consumed by chaos. The streets run red as hordes of grotesque zombies rise from the ruins, turning every encounter into a brutal test of skill, precision, and nerve.

Death Park 2: Remaster – £6.99

Start your adventure in one of the scariest horror games, now remastered in stunning graphics ! In Death Park 2: Remaster, you will find yourself in a terrifying city full of secrets, monsters, and new visual details. Take action to save your sister from the murderous clown, uncover the mystery of Death Park, and discover the origin of the scary clown!

Beaked Buccaneer – £4.99

People used to say that parrots aren’t real pirates, that they only belong perched on a captain’s shoulder.

But one particularly ambitious parrot is in search of his own treasures and adventures to become a true pirate, a Beaked Buccaneer!

Explore four different pirate-themed worlds with alternative paths, and defeat the infamous Captain Smelly and his nefarious crew.

Kamla – £11.69

Set in 1980’s India, Kamla was recently married into a rich family with a mansion full of mysteries to uncover and stories to unfold.

Just a year later she has lost her sanity and killed people in the family and is now waiting for help.

Kamla provides a tense atmophospheric thrill for the ones who love a little scare, we hope you get in there and fix Kamla as soon as possible!

Seer’s Gambit – £13.29

Dive into a strategic, tactical semi-auto battler with player agency through positioning and powerful activated ultimate abilities. Each hero comes with their own unique ability. Use it at the right time to turn the tide of battle, waste it, and risk a soul-crushing defeat.

Nuclear Gladiators 3000 – £6.29

In the year 2040, TV gets dangerous!

Welcome to Nuclear Gladiators 3000 – the ultimate action roguelite where YOU are the star of a live-broadcast survival show! Mutants, explosions and way too many bullets on screen… this isn’t just television, it’s survival with style. And guess what? The next superstar of prime time is YOU!

Step into the ultimate live-broadcast arena, where every run is a chaotic mix of bullet hell dodging, roguelite progression, and mutant-smashing mayhem. Pick up outrageous weapons, and upgrade your skills to keep the audience cheering. Each run is fast, packed with chaos, and full of surprises!

7th Domain: Tree of Chaos – £22.49

Over 20 hours of non-repetitive main story: On top of that, roguelike replayability with unlockable world difficulties.

Will you, the child of destiny, restore balance to a shattered world?

Escape game R00M06 – £0.89

Move through 3D space to find hints, solve mysteries and escape from the room.

Anyone can play to the end because you can see hints and answers.

COLOREE – £11.69

COLOREE is a modern color-by-number made for adults who love art—and the quiet satisfaction of finishing something beautiful. Unwind with curated, gallery-inspired illustrations and balanced palettes. Follow the numbers, watch each piece resolve, and enjoy the calm of a complete work.

EGGCONSOLE KISS OF MURDER PC-8801 – £5.39

This title is an adventure game released in Japan by Riverhill soft in 1987 and serves as the third entry in the detective J.B. Harold series, following “MURDER CLUB” (1986) and “Manhattan Requiem” (1987). However, as indicated by the phrase “another story of MANHATTAN REQUIEM” on the title screen, it is not a numbered sequel but rather a parallel story to the second game, “Manhattan Requiem.”

Quarantine Area: Zombie Lockdown – £7.19

The gates are locked, the line is long, and the air is thick with tension—and possibly zombie breath. You’re the last barrier between the living and the undead, armed with scanners, test kits, and a gut feeling that might save the world.

Every day, a parade of desperate faces shuffles toward your checkpoint—some harmless, some sick, and some hiding something far worse. One wrong call, and you might just let a walking biohazard waltz right in.

PAW Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship – £34.99

The Rescue Wheels crew is revved up and ready to race! Join Chase, Skye, Marshall, Rubble, Zuma, Rocky, and Roxi, in epic races across Adventure Bay and beyond. You can even cause mischief with Boomer & Frank or Mayor Humdinger.

Pick your Pup Racer, each with unique skills like launching tennis balls or spinning out rivals. Master drifting, turbo boosts, and epic signature stunts to rule the dirt roads. Play solo or challenge friends in multiplayer—every racer can be a champion!

Toziuha Night: Order of the Alchemists – £17.99

Toziuha Night is a 2D side-scrolling action platformer with features of a metroidvania RPG. Travel through different non-linear maps set in a dark fantasy world; such as a gloomy forest, demon-infested dungeons, a ruined village and more!

Play as Xandria, a beautiful and skilled alchemist who, using an iron whip, fights against the most fearsome demons and other alchemists seeking to obtain a millenary power. To accomplish her mission, Xandria will use various chemical elements to perform powerful attacks and spells.

V’s Rage – £6.29

V’s Rage is a hand-drawn action-adventure that pays homage to classic arcade hits of the ’80s and ’90s, and to anime from the same era.

Switch between four distinct play styles—beat ’em up, shoot ’em up, side-scroller, and run-and-gun—as V smashes, blasts, and dashes through a kaleidoscope of bizarre stages.

Silver Bullet – £5.99

Reggie the vampire is kidnapping puppies and he must be stopped! As Van Helsing, embark on a journey around the world to rescue the puppies: from haunted mansions and museums to macabre cemeteries, each level is filled with unique challenges to overcome and secrets to uncover.

Next week: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, Let’s Sing 2026 with UK Hits, Dinkum, House Fighters: Total Mess, Mission: Mars, Twilight Parade: Moonlit Mononoke, Dark Quest 4, Boxes: Lost Fragments, Chronoquartz, Dollmare, My Cozy Aquarium, Last Order, Square Brothers, Outlanders, and Motördoom.