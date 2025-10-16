Pokémon Legends: Z-A, Just Dance 2026, Lumo 2, BALL x PIT, The Elf on the Shelf, and Charming Hearts hit the Switch

Who dares take on a new mainline Pokémon game? Not many publishers, that’s for sure, as it’s a noticeably quieter week than usual for the Switch eShop.

Reviews of the Lumiose City set Pokémon Legends: Z-A dropped on Tuesday afternoon, and while it hasn’t gained universal praise, the 81% Metacritic score isn’t something to sniff at either – especially when it includes top marks from a handful of outlets.

“Pokemon Legends: Z-A may not be the perfect open world adventure, but its slice of life vibes and brilliant battle system changes are a real delight, and I hope this isn’t the last we see of its innovations,” said Games Radar before handing out a 4/5.

Nintendo Life meanwhile opted for a 7/10, finding its single location setting (Lumiose City) restrictive and the visuals rather flat. They did however note that the Switch 2 version runs smoothly at an almost constant 60fps.

Game Reactor was quite critical too, again doling out a 7/10. “I will not explain away or excuse Game Freak’s bizarre way of constructing their games, nor will I claim that it makes sense for these AAA titles to be so incredibly stingy with rudimentary details such as 3D-modelled balconies in a city inspired by Paris, or voice acting. But at the same time, this is fundamentally a game that is once again about collecting, developing, and battling with Pokémon. That’s what you do most, and that’s what works best,” they said while also noting that 230 Pokémon feels like too few.

Other releases include Ubisoft’s Just Dance 2026 – with 40 new tracks – the ZX Spectrum era inspired isometric adventure Lumo 2, Devolver Digital’s roguelike brick breaker BALL x PIT, officially licensed platformer The Elf on the Shelf: Christmas Heroes, and the Asian “love experience” Charming Hearts.

There’s the 3D platformer Chickenhare and the Treasure of Spiking-Beard too, which appears to be based on a movie series that began a children’s novel. Puzzle elements are mixed in with its platforming, and visually it seems reasonably accomplished.

If you’re looking for something a little different, The Cabin Factory might tickle your fancy, putting you in the role of a cabin inspector. It’s your job to determine whether or not they are haunted as they roll of a production line. It’s launching at a low price point of just under £3.

This week’s new EGGCONSOLE release is a curious one, being the 1995 remake of Nihon Falcom’s 1985 real time RPG Xanadu. Yes, remakes were a thing in 1995.

New Switch eShop releases

Just Dance 2026

Gather your friends and family and turn your home into a dance floor with Just Dance 2026 Edition, featuring 40 exciting new tracks!

Lumo 2 – £19.99

The isometric icon is back in the sequel to 2016’s arcade-adventure hit, Lumo. Experience a brand-new adventure of shifting dimensions and new perspectives, with gameplay that never stops evolving.

Rewind the cassette and fall head over heels into a love letter to the trailblazing days of early ‘80s & ‘90s British videogames.

BALL x PIT – £13.49

BALL x PIT is a fast-paced fantasy roguelite where heroes must find the balls to plunge deeper into a seemingly bottomless pit of monsters. Develop arcane ammunition and resources in pursuit of treasure, recruiting additional heroes to aid you in your perilous quest.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Switch 2

An urban redevelopment plan is underway in Lumiose City! The goal: to turn it into a place Pokémon and people can truly share. Shortly after arriving, you’ll choose from one of these partner Pokémon to accompany you on your journey – Chikorita, Tepig or Totodile.

Together, you can explore the streets of this vast city or visit Wild Zones – habitats where you’ll encounter wild Pokémon. To catch them, aim carefully and throw a Poké Ball or take them on with the help of the Pokémon on your team.

Charming Hearts – £9.89

Will it be love at first sight or the gradual development of affection over time? Will you feel tender affection for the adorable “her” or lean in close to the dominant “her”? Whether immersed in the gentle and intelligent whispers during handholding afternoons or lost in adventurous midnight escapades with a blushing and throbbing heart, players will meet, understand, and fall in love with women of different personalities, experiencing countless possibilities and facets of love.

Star Titans: War of the Galaxy – £14.99

Embark upon an extraordinary journey into the world of authentic 4X strategy simulation set across the boundless cosmos! Harness Nintendo Switch™’s brilliant portability to enjoy genuine space conquest strategy even during your daily commute or travels. Comic-style direction and narrative crafted by professional webtoon artists maximise the immersive atmosphere of intergalactic warfare. Through stunning visual storytelling, each character’s captivating interactions and event scenes are rendered in vivid detail, satisfying strategy enthusiasts and story lovers alike.

Spindle – £17.99

Mysterious creatures lurk in the depths, scheming to obstruct your path. Do they keep guard over the lost souls? Or are they indeed the reason that nobody may ever die again?

To find answers, you make your way through perilous dungeons. But not every problem can be solved with a scythe! Only those who pay close attention will find a path to the deepest parts of the dungeon and closer to evil’s root.

Chickenhare and the Treasure of Spiking-Beard – £26.99

Adventure is calling! Join Chickenhare and his friends on an epic quest to recover the 7 crystals before the dreaded Spiking-Beard and save the Kingdoms from chaos. Explore magical worlds, solve clever puzzles, and uncover hidden secrets… and who knows? You might just find the path to a real treasure.

A heart-pounding adventure for kids and parents alike—are you ready to become a true treasure hunter?

GHOST TRAVELER: Adventures in Edo – £12.75

The game is set in late Edo-period Yoshiwara and includes a mode that explains the lifestyles, customs, and terminology of the era. This feature allows players to learn about Yoshiwara, even aspects that many Japanese people are unfamiliar with. Additionally, the game supports English and Simplified Chinese, enabling players from different language regions to explore and learn about Japan’s Edo period.

The Wild Age – £13.49

The Wild Age is a micro-management strategy game with tower defence elements, designed for relaxing and casual play. Step into the role of a ruler tasked with building new settlements on distant islands, defending them against nightly goblin attacks, and developing your strategy using the game’s only resource – coins.

Deathless. The Hero Quest – £22.49

In Deathless, elements of a collectible card game, roguelike, and turn-based strategy combine seamlessly. Build a unique deck of cards, discover unusual relics, and defeat legendary bosses. Embark on the journey of each of the four heroes, unravel a web of intrigue, and protect the beautiful world of Belosvet.

The Cabin Factory – £2.69

Welcome to The Cabin Factory!

You’re now a newly hired Cabin Inspector – congratulations!

Your job is simple – inspect the cabins and determine whether or not they are haunted.

Neoteria – £4.99

Neoteria is a throw-back to the classic horizontal Shoot-em Up games (SHMUP!). With waves and waves of enemies coming at you all trying to take you down, you need quick reflexes to avoid collisions, shoot the enemy waves, and power-up your weapon!

Kotenok – £4.49

Play as a lost kitten in a dangerous forest! Master tight platforming controls, sprint, pounce, and double-jump through 50 tricky stages filled with spikes, enemies, and clever puzzles.

Explore vibrant pixel-art worlds, bounce on mushrooms, outsmart foes, and hunt for hidden collectibles. Can you guide this frisky feline home? A charming love letter to classic platformers!

Penguin Panic! – £2.69

The evil walruses have stolen your precious eggs—and Mama Penguin isn’t having it. Dash, dive, and double-jump your way through 17 action-packed levels in Penguin Panic, a charming retro-style platformer full of surprises, secret challenges, and slippery foes!

Inspired by classics on the MSX, Penguin Panic brings retro 2D platformer fun with modern polish. Whether you’re bouncing off walrus heads, collecting tasty fish, or racing against the clock, every level is a colorful, fast-paced adventure.

Infernitos: Fiery Dishes – £4.49

With 30 devilishly challenging levels, grid-based movement, and the ability to undo your mistakes infinitely (because even demons deserve a second chance), this game will test your logic, patience… and your heat resistance.

Infinos – £4.49

Infinos is a pixel art side-scrolling shoot’em up that pays tribute to the golden age of arcade shooters while offering fast-paced, modern gameplay. Take control of the Fauria, a powerful one-of-a-kind fighter ship, and face an overwhelming alien invasion threatening to destroy your entire civilization.

Infinos 2 – £4.49

Infinos 2 is a 2D horizontal shoot ’em up crafted as a loving tribute to the golden age of Japanese arcade classics. Pixel-perfect art, relentless action and tight, accessible mechanics combine to deliver an experience that’s instantly engaging yet rewards mastery. Each level unfolds a unique setting, fresh enemies and bosses with intricate attack patterns.

Captain Bones: A Pirate’s Journey – £17.99

You are Captain Bones, a pirate captain who worked your way up from the bottom. In a world full of danger and opportunity, you must use your skills and determination to survive and thrive.

Time Treker – £5.89

Choose your pilot and build your own custom mecha with 17+ weapons and 55+ attachments, then jump to the battlefield against hundreds of enemies to save spacetime itself in this thrilling sci-fi bullet heaven!

RANDOMAX – £8.59

Rogue-lite vertical scrolling STG with over 70 types of randomly supplied equipment and weapons.

Three equip slots to assign combinations of unique weapons such as “back bombs” and “bullet reversing barriers”.

How you attack, defend, collect items, your play-style and your luck will generate an infinite number of possibilities!

Cat God Ranch – £10.79

Take on the role of ranch manager and grow your fledgling herd of animals into one worthy of pleasing the Cat God! There are many different paths to choose, but only one hurdle to overcome at the end of each week. Pay tribute to the Cat God or face his wrath and have your ranch be shut down.

Scoop it! Crane Game – £3.51

Play the evolved Crane Game experience on the Nintendo Switch™!

Share Joy-Con™ to face off against friends in 1-on-1 battles!

Scoop, drop, push!

Obby Kingdom – £4.49

Welcome to Obby Kingdom, an exciting parkour challenge set in the ruins of a once-great castle. The castle grounds are crumbling and flooded, and only the best players can jump, climb, and run their way to freedom!

WEB FISHING – Relax and Fish – £4.99

WEB FISHING – Relax and Fish lets you escape into a serene and immersive fishing experience. Discover the joy of casting your line in beautiful waters while enjoying a relaxing, stress-free environment. Explore diverse locations, encounter a variety of fish species, and upgrade your gear as you progress. Whether you’re seeking a quiet moment of relaxation or the thrill of landing a rare catch, every fishing trip offers new surprises and challenges to enjoy.

Blaster Force 3000 – £4.99

Dive into retro FPS action where every level brings a new challenge!

Battle relentless aliens in dark cellars, ancient castle halls, and the vastness of space.

You’ll need to adapt to the environment and enemies on the fly. Explore hidden areas, rack up as many points as possible, and put your reflexes and aiming skills to the test!

Experience the nostalgic feel of classic shooters, exciting levels, and increasingly tough waves of enemies.

EGGCONSOLE Revival Xanadu II PC-9801 – £5.49

This title is a remake of Xanadu, a real-time action RPG released by Nihon Falcom in 1985, released 10 years later in 1995. Players become adventurers, exploring all 10 stages while fighting monsters, with the ultimate goal of defeating the King Dragon.

The Elf on the Shelf: Christmas Heroes – £34.99

Do you believe in Christmas magic? You’ll need every bit to help Santa save Christmas!

With Christmas Spirit running low, the North Pole isn’t so merry. Santa’s sleigh won’t fly, gifts aren’t ready, and there’s a chance that nice children might not end up on Santa’s Nice List.

Dash, swing, and leap through training to become an “official Scout Elf”! Pick your most festive outfit and spread cheer as you explore every room, dodge obstacles, and add sparkle to each corner of the home.

This season, pledge to make things merry and bright. Are you ready to be a Christmas Hero?

Next week: Persona 3 Reload, Once Upon A KATAMARI, Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted, FULL METAL SCHOOLGIRL, Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition, Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit, Dora: Rainforest Rescue, Chicken Run: Eggstraction, The Good Old Days, Dreamed Away, Reus 2, Acre Crisis, Tayutama:It’s happy days, Becastled, Quit Today, REDEX, Merge Match March, Steampunch: Lost Tombs, Murder Inc, Cave of Illusions: Twistyland, INC: The Beginning, Unfair Rampage: Knightfall, SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator, The Quarantine Sector, and Gnomdom.