Silver Bullet is a promising fusion of Cabal and Wild Guns, where you play as Van Helsing

The next game from Flynn’s Arcade is the intriguing Silver Bullet – a pixel art shooting gallery that cites Wild Guns Reloaded and Cabal as its influences.

You play as Van Helsing and are out to stop a vampire. Not from terrorising a village, but rather from stealing puppies. Helsing isn’t alone in his pursuit, aided by his loyal bloodhound who can be summoned in battle to create score-boosting items.

The shoot’em up action can be controlled by twin sticks or by using a single stick. The PC version will additionally offer keyboard and mouse support.

Upgrades and gold coins can be found along the way, with the latter used to unlock a ‘Blocks of Terror’ puzzle mini game. Both it and the arcade mode feature online leaderboards.

Customizable retro screen filters and a soundtrack powered by the YM2612 chip also feature.

Silver Bullet is set to launch on Switch and Steam just before Halloween (30th Oct) for £6.99.