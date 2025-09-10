Call of the Sea, Garfield Kart 2, Baki Hanma: Blood Arena, Gloomy Eyes, and Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection hit the Switch

The Switch eShop is a ‘cat eat cat world’ this week, with Garfield Kart 2 – All You Can Drift and Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection going head-to-head.

Garfield Kart 2 – All You Can Drift comes from Eden Games, creators of the surprisingly good Smurf Kart and the Gear.Club Unlimited series. Eight players can compete online, and there’s also a four-player split screen mode. “Lasagna-esque” races are also promised…whatever that means. Hopefully the experience isn’t Monday-esque.

Atari meanwhile are publishing Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection, having recently acquired the license. It includes multiple versions of the original Bubsy and Bubsy II, the Atari Jaguar’s Fractured Furry Tales, and the much-maligned Bubsy 3D – now with improved controls. Extras include a rewind tool, artwork scans and the cartoon pilot.

The 1934-set puzzle adventure Call of the Sea, originally released in 2020, comes to Switch this week too. The story sees Norah, a woman plagued by an illness, in search for her husband on a pacific island. The PS5/Xbox Series versions gained a mixture of 7s and 8s when it came to reviews.

Then there’s the Super Punch Out inspired anime brawler Baki Hanma: Blood Arena, the Tim Burton inspired “solo co-op” adventure Gloomy Eyes, Wales Interactive’s death loop horror Dead Reset, and the bulbous headed toy line tie-in Bratz Rhythm & Style.

On the retro side of things there’s an EGGCONSOLE release of the 1989 RPG CRIMSON II, the Game Boy Color top-down detective sim Inspector Waffles: Early Days, and the spooky ‘80s style arcade game Trasmoz Legends – which has an authentic chiptune soundtrack. The YM2203 chip, to be exact.

Garfield Kart 2 – All You Can Drift – £24.99

Ready to race against a real heavyweight? Garfield, Odie, Nermal, and the whole crew are at the starting line, raring to go!

Play as one of the eight cult characters from the Garfield universe, fill up your karts, customize your look, and race away at breakneck speeds.

Take a wild ride through an unhinged universe, where there’s a surprise waiting around every turn. Pirate, western, or detective: Garfield speeds through brightly colored worlds to prove that, even in his dreams, he’s the king!

Use shortcuts or bonus items to change the course of races and create unforgettable moments with friends through local and online multiplayer modes.

Dead Reset – £12.99

Trapped in a terrifying death-loop, surgeon Cole Mason is kidnapped and brought to an underwater facility, forced to operate on a patient to extract an evolving parasitic horror. Dead Reset is a blood-soaked interactive horror, where each death brings you closer to the truth.

Baki Hanma: Blood Arena – £26.99

Enter the brutal world of Baki Hanma: Blood Arena, a thrilling 2D action game inspired by the anime phenomenon Baki.

With gameplay reminiscent of classic fighting titles, this game blends precision, timing, and shonen-style flair to deliver a high-energy combat experience.

Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection – £16.75

Is Bubsy a celebrated icon from the mascot wars of the early 90s or a platforming punchline? The team at Limited Run Games has built a new collection to find the answer. Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection explores the franchise’s troubled history and enduring popularity.

Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection is a playable history that includes games, artifacts and interviews. All of the games have been carefully updated for modern platforms using Limited Run’s proprietary Carbon Engine.

At the helm of the project is Audi Sorlie, a producer, author, Bubsy World Heavyweight Champion and arguably the world’s foremost expert on the furry franchise. Together with the team at Limited Run and Atari, he has created the ultimate retrospective celebration of Bubsy, the 3’6” tall 80 pound bobcat. What could possibly go wrong?

Call of the Sea – £16.75

It is 1934, in the far reaches of the South Pacific. Norah has crossed the ocean following the trail of her missing husband’s expedition and finds herself on a lush island paradise – a nameless, forgotten place, dotted with the remnants of a lost civilization.

What strange secrets does it hold, and what might Norah unearth in her quest for the truth?

Gloomy Eyes – £22.49

When the sun gave up on humanity, darkness and gloom took its place.

In a world plunged into eternal night and torn by conflict between the living and the undead, one faint glimmer of hope still flickers in the hearts of two special souls. Gloomy Eyes tells the tale of Gloomy, a sweet zombie boy, and Nena, a mischievous human girl, who defy the rules by teaming up and embarking on a quest to bring back the daylight.

Bratz Rhythm & Style – £34.99

Rule the runway and take the stage with Cloe, Yasmin, Sasha, and Jade. Conquer the world in style, creating customizable fashions in the Bratz Fashion Studios. Showcase your signature looks and groove to your favorite songs from the Bratz universe, including ‘So Good’.

Jet off to iconic cities, from Paris to Tokyo, but watch out for – self-proclaimed “Style Queen”, Burdine and the Tweevil Twins who are determined to steal the spotlight. Can you out-style and out-dance them in epic fashion battles?

Inspector Waffles: Early Days – £8.99

Inspector Waffles Early Days is a top-down detective adventure with point-and-click mechanics and puzzles to solve, inspired by classic games.

Follow a young Waffles, a cunning and witty cat, in his first days as an Inspector. Your partner, Pancakes, is an experienced Inspector and probably the only one at the police station that isn’t an incompetent policecat. With this top-tier team, catching bad guys could sound easy, but beware… Your future worst enemy is hiding in the shadows, waiting for you to make the first mistake.

Inspector Waffles Early Days is the prequel of Inspector Waffles. But you don’t need to play the first game to enjoy this one!

EGGCONSOLE CRIMSON II PC-8801mkIISR – £5.39

This is a role-playing game released in Japan by XTAL SOFT in 1989. Players become the “Holy Hero,” embarking on an adventure with four companions to defeat a resurrecting evil force. Before the protagonist, players experience prologue chapters for the warrior Gobas, priest Rima, wizard Marlon, and female warrior Natasha. Afterward, the protagonist joins them, forming a party and starting the full adventure.

The game features a top-down view, with encounter-based, command-selection battles. The story spans over ten chapters. While familiar players may notice hidden references, the game is fully enjoyable even without prior experience.

Pixel Game Maker Series WEAPON USER – £4.49

Weapon User is a 2D fighting game that allows players to perform powerful combos with simple controls.

Enjoy single-player gameplay in “STORY MODE” or 1-on-2 player battles in “VERSUS MODE.”

Dunkadillo – £7.69

You are Dill the armadillo, and your best friend Pickle has just been kidnapped by a mysterious tentacle! Transform into a basketball to bounce off walls, floors, and ceilings as you rush to the rescue. Double jump over exploding bees, oblivious porcupines, and overly friendly frogs. Snag rare trading cards to unlock funky characters as you traverse 50 awesome stages. Do you have what it takes to save your best buddy… and maybe shoot a few hoops along the way?

Hot Stakes Casino – American Roulette – £4.49

It’s time for some good old-fashioned gambling with all the fun and none of the risk! Hot Stakes Casino – American Roulette is a game designed to be casual and infinitely replayable, letting you enjoy the classic game of roulette at your own pace. Choose from 4 playable characters, each with their own unique skills, and place your bets using a pool of credits granted at the start of each game.

Play until you go bust or earn rewards with a winning streak! Unlock gallery images, with 10 card images to earn for each character! Strategically use special powers to trigger mini games and manipulate the results in your favor. Will you play it safe with minimum bets or go all-in? The choice is yours!

Tiny Witch – £7.99

In Tiny Witch, you are a little witch left in charge of a magic wizard store located in a town full of dungeon masters. Activate your spells, unlock new recipes, and prepare the best minions in time to avoid upsetting your customers.

HELLCARD – £22.09

Hellcard is a cooperative roguelike deckbuilder that can be played in both Singleplayer and Multiplayer modes. The game takes place in the paper dungeons known from the Book of Demons, and its main mechanics revolve around deckbuilding and fast-paced tactical card battles.

The Edge of Allegoria – £22.49

If you’re a fan of retro handheld RPGs with a 2-bit pixel art aesthetic but are tired of the same played-out, stereotypical, fantasy adventure, then be sure to pick up The Edge of Allegoria today for a refreshing take on the genre that influenced a generation!

Cross Pix 2 – £2.59

Cross Pix 2 is a NEW NONOGRAM Logic Puzzle Game! where you follow number clues to solve a hidden image. It’s also known by other similar games like Griddlers, or Paint by Numbers.

Cross Pix 2 features ALL NEW 105 hand-crafted puzzles and intuitive gameplay with gradually increasing difficulty.

9 Lives to Defend – £3.59

Play as Loki – the fluffiest house defender – and fight off endless pests until your humans return!

Dodge, upgrade, and fiercely survive with your 9 lives and infinite zoomies.

Unlock Lokis from other dimensions, equip useful amulets, and build the weirdest card combos in this chaotic cat roguelike!

Monstrous Lovers – £12.99

Play as a young Christopher Wells whose job is ensuring the peaceful coexistence of monsters and humans.

Tired of feeling stuck in an unimportant bureaucratic position, he requests a transferal to Saint George, the city with the highest population of monsters in the country. Unfortunately, not everyone around is happy about having to work with a human.

Explore themes like identity, belonging, and the lengths people are willing to go to reach their goals.

Dead Charge – £1.79

DEAD CHARGE is a fast paced 2D Action Platformer where your battery is your health bar, and it’s always draining. Shoot, Melee, and dash through enemies to stay alive and keep the momentum going.

Trasmoz Legends – £7.00

Trasmoz Legends is the explosive finale to the Trasmoz trilogy: a retro arcade platformer built like a lost 1980s cabinet. Featuring ultra-crisp pixel art limited to 16 colors and an authentic YM2203 chiptune soundtrack, it’s a love letter to the golden age of coin-op gaming.

Choose from 4 modes — Family, Classic, Speedrun, and Endless — and face a relentless final boss that hunts you through cursed villages, cryptic forests, and decaying catacombs. Play solo or team up with a friend in the local co-op mode.

With its emergent gameplay, brutal pacing, and deep challenge, Trasmoz Legends is made for both hardcore veterans and curious newcomers.

Next week: EA SPORTS FC 26, Class of Heroes 3 Remaster, Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter, LEGO Voyagers, Henry Halfhead, Formula Legends, Platypus Reclayed, Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree, Wander Stars, Folly of the Wizards, HYKE:Northern Light(s), Extinction Rifts, Illusion of Itehari, Puzzle Quest: Immortal Edition, ZOE Begone, War Mongrels, Pocket Nook, LumineNight, Bad Cat, BooBooBooster, ROLLING STAR, The Blogger: Pumpkins and Witches, Strange Antiquities, King of Ping Pong: MEGAMIX, All of You, QQQbeats!!!, and Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to Party.