Cyberpunk shooter Neon Inferno locks and loads for an October release

Described as a combination of Metal Slug, Contra, and Wild Guns, Zenovia Interactive’s Neon Inferno is getting ready to hit the streets in October, with Retroware publishing.

This is Zenovia’s second release, with the first being the 16-bit style platformer Steel Assault. Neon Inferno is gunning for a 32-bit era feel, set in a cyberpunk city with neon drenched backdrops. Playing as either Angelo or Mariana, it’s a case of taking to the streets while gunning down a corrupt police unit and other crime syndicates.

In addition to shooting into the foreground or background, hence the Wild Guns comparison, Angelo and Mariana can activate bullet time to deflect certain attacks. Upgrades can also be gained and equipped between missions.

The press release notes that a potential 1CC (one credit clear) will be possible. Alternatively, there’s an easier mode to blitz through – with solo or co-op play on offer.

Neon Inferno is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and Steam, with a physical release planned via Limited Run. It isn’t clear why it’s skipping Switch and/or Switch 2.