2021’s Taxi Chaos is gaining a rampaging robot driver filled sequel

During its initial reveal in 2021, Crazy Taxi spiritual successor Taxi Chaos whipped gamers into a minor frenzy, fuelled in part by its bright and vibrant visuals. Reviews, however, weren’t kind and pretty much killed the buzz surrounding it. Scores were mostly in the 5/10 ballpark, with many critics describing it as soulless.

Undeterred, Taxi Chaos is set to return later this year with a refreshed premise that sees humble taxi drivers competing against robot-driven cars. Cabbie Vinnie will also have to contend with global calamities, unpredictable driving conditions, roadworks, and changes to the flow of traffic. Delivery missions will feature too, with heavy cargo changing the way the taxi handles.

We can expect both a chapter-based story mode, with events taking place at different times of day, along with an quick burst arcade mode that’ll feature leaderboards.

Upstart publisher Current Games – who were responsible for last month’s Cyber Clutch: Hot Import Nights – are behind the wheel of Taxi Chaos 2, with PS5, Xbox, Switch and PC versions planned. We’ll see how it ‘fares’ this winter.